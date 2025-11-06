Upexi to Host First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on November 11th at 5:30 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the “Company” or “Upexi”), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the first quarter 2026 ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.upexi.com/

Event: Upexi First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International) Webcast https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar







For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 25, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13757131.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

