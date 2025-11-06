For the Second Consecutive Year, Provident Bank Announces $50,000 in Grants to 6 Non-Profit Organizations

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced the organization recently awarded a total of $50,000 in grants to 6 non-profit organizations as part of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) Small Business Recovery Grant (SBRG) Program. The SBRG program provides funds to benefit the small businesses of FHLBNY members, including farms and nonprofit organizations. Through the SBRG Program, members can provide grants of up to $10,000 to qualifying small businesses that have faced economic challenges due to the rate environment, inflation, supply-chain constraints, and/or rising energy costs.





“We deeply value our ongoing collaboration with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York through the Small Business Recovery Grant Program," stated Leonardo Ramos, First Vice President, CRA Officer. "These funds provide a vital lifeline, enabling local organizations to continue serving their communities and providing essential services."

As a dedicated member of the FHLBNY, Provident Bank continues to actively invest in the economic vitality of our local neighborhoods by ensuring small businesses and non-profits have the resources necessary to continue thriving.

The following non-profit organizations received grants through the FHLBNY SBRG program:

Focus Hispanic Center for Community Development

Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens CDC

New Brunswick Tomorrow

Yonkers Partners In Education – Jersey City

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern NJ

Team Walker

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.83 billion as of September 30, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio

Keith.Buscio@provident.bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aa7c758-46c6-46a6-8125-b86fa53480d0