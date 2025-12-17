Provident Bank Announces New Hires and Promotions

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced the appointment of two executives and the promotion of two leaders, rounding out a year of growth and expansion. These latest strategic new hires and promotions further underscore Provident’s commitment to sustainable growth, continued investment in technology, an exceptional customer experience, and meaningful community impact. Below are details on each executive and their role within Provident.





Satish Harikrishnan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer.

In this role, Mr. Harikrishnan is responsible for setting and executing the bank’s technology strategy to support business growth, operational efficiency, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance. In addition, he will oversee enterprise technology platforms, infrastructure, application development, data capabilities, and vendor relationships while ensuring systems are secure, resilient, and aligned with the bank’s strategic priorities.

Under Mr. Harikrishnan’s leadership, the bank has made solid progress in strengthening its technology foundation across people, processes, and platforms. Among his many achievements, Mr. Harikrishnan spearheaded the establishment of a Network Operations Center, enhancing Provident’s infrastructure observability and bringing together a talented team, all of which have greatly bolstered the bank's operational resiliency. In addition, Mr. Harikrishnan set up the Enterprise Architecture function, which has been crucial in guiding the organization's direction on various technology initiatives.

“Satish’s leadership has played a key role in strengthening our technology foundation and operational resiliency,” said Ravi Vakacherla, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Operations Officer. “His vision and execution have positioned the organization well for continued progress.”





Shyam Nair has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Head of Data, Analytics, and Data Governance. Mr. Nair is responsible for defining and executing the organization's data strategy in alignment with overall business objectives and regulatory frameworks. In addition, he will lead enterprise-level data initiatives, including data architecture, engineering, integration, business intelligence and analytics (BIA), and governance, while ensuring performance, compliance, and scalability.

Mr. Nair has more than 20 years of experience leading technology strategy and transformation across major regional banks and fintech organizations. Prior to joining Provident, he spearheaded the end-to-end modernization of Texas Capital’s data and analytics ecosystem, building a single, modern, cloud-based data platform that significantly enhanced the bank's ability to leverage data for insight and decision-making.

“Shyam brings exceptional depth and vision in data and analytics, with a proven ability to modernize complex data environments at scale,” said Satish Harikrishnan, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. “His leadership will be instrumental as we advance our enterprise data strategy, strengthen governance, and leverage data-driven insights to support our business objectives and regulatory requirements.”





Linda Martin has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Regional Sales Manager for the Central Region. In this role, Ms. Martin is focused on achieving branch and regional sales goals while also meeting customers' needs and implementing strategies for providing an outstanding customer experience. In addition, she will be responsible for internal and external sales and marketing programs, branch operations, audit controls, income and expense levels, and supporting staff development and training.

Since joining Provident in 2023, Ms. Martin has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, a passion for placing her team, customers, and community at the center of her focus, and a strong commitment to Provident’s Guiding Principles.

“Linda is a proven leader who consistently puts her team, our customers, and our communities first,” said Renee Altomonte, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Director. “Her strong sales acumen, operational expertise, and commitment to our Guiding Principles make her well suited to lead the Central Region. I am confident that under Linda’s leadership her teams will deliver an outstanding customer experience.”





Andrew Markey has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Team Leader, Commercial Real Estate. Mr. Markey is responsible for originating, evaluating and structuring commercial real estate transactions. He will work closely with institutional and private investors, owners and developers to offer a variety of deposit and lending solutions. In addition, he will lead a team of relationship managers and oversee a portfolio of commercial real estate customers based in central and northern New Jersey.

With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Markey is an accomplished commercial real estate lender and manager with extensive experience in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Provident, he was Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate with Valley Bank, where he grew the loan portfolio and expanded the customer base while navigating regulatory requirements and managing an existing loan portfolio.

“Andrew brings deep industry experience and a strong track record of building and managing commercial real estate relationships,” said Philip Bringuier, Senior Vice President, Regional Director, Commercial Real Estate. “His expertise in originating and structuring complex transactions, combined with his knowledge of the New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets, will be a valuable asset to our customers and our growing CRE portfolio.”

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.83 billion as of September 30, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio - Keith.Buscio@provident.bank

Vested - Providentbank@fullyvested.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96130c85-3d46-4a6d-9f81-d4c038910479

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/446bbdb0-0cf0-4a9e-a7ef-f9c46feed03c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9339a926-de2f-4fda-b015-c2cb2b0f1a01

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04514c53-9d23-48c0-84b8-1cc3d83c0e2c