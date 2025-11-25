Provident Bank and The Provident Bank Foundation Launch Crisis Response Fund to Address Food Insecurity

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, and The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) have partnered to launch a Crisis Response Fund supporting nonprofit organizations combating food insecurity across the Bank’s footprint.

Through this initiative, Provident and PBF are jointly investing $50,000 in emergency funding, awarding $10,000 grants to five nonprofit organizations delivering critical food access programs in local communities. The funds will provide immediate support to nonprofits in Queens, Somerset, Monmouth, Lehigh, and Hudson counties, helping them meet surging demand for meals, groceries, and wraparound services, particularly in response to the funding gaps caused by the recent U.S. government shutdown.

“This special Crisis Response Fund is about responding quickly and compassionately to the communities that need us most,” said Tony Labozzetta, President and CEO, Provident Bank. “As food insecurity deepens as a result of this period of uncertainty, especially as we head into the holiday season, it’s important that we stand beside our nonprofit partners who are on the front lines every day providing care and sustenance to our neighbors.”

The Crisis Response Fund will support the following organizations:

The Salvation Army Greater New York Division (Queens County, NY) – Supporting the Astoria Community Center, which provides more than 91,000 meals annually to seniors, families, and unhoused individuals.

Franklin Food Bank (Somerset County, NJ) – Operating a Client Choice Pantry and Community Distribution Program serving 36,000 individuals each year with food, health screenings, and SNAP assistance.

Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Monmouth County (Monmouth County, NJ) – Through its Nourish Asbury Food Pantry, providing fresh, healthy, and nutrient-dense groceries to 1,200 individuals weekly in Asbury Park and neighboring communities.

Jewish Family Service of the Lehigh Valley (Lehigh County, PA) – Supporting the Community Food Pantry, which provides supplemental food including fresh produce, shelf stable foods, and personal hygiene items to more than 1,000 individuals.

Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) (Hudson County, NJ) – Operating the Senior Nutrition Program and Meals on Wheels service, delivering daily meals to over 400 low-income and homebound seniors.



“We’re seeing unprecedented demand across the nonprofit community, from families struggling to put food on the table to seniors isolated and at risk,” said Samantha Plotino, Executive Director of The Provident Bank Foundation. “This crisis underscores the fragility of food access systems and the strength of local organizations that respond with urgency, compassion, and creativity. These funds are our way of helping them continue that vital work.”

In the aftermath of the government shutdown, food benefits remain impacted, and household budgets continue to be strained. Provident and PBF’s initiative seeks to raise awareness of the ongoing crisis and amplify the critical work of local organizations addressing these needs.

Provident Bank and The Provident Bank Foundation remain steadfast in their shared mission to empower local communities, strengthen essential support networks, and promote long-term economic and social resilience.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.83 billion as of September 30, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

About The Provident Bank Foundation

Established in 2003 by Provident Bank, The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) supports nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania that are building strong, inclusive communities. Through grants focused on Education, Human Services, and Workforce Development, PBF invests in programs that expand access to opportunity and promote economic self-sufficiency. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded more than $30 million in funding to organizations driving meaningful, community-rooted change. To learn more, visit theprovidentbankfoundation.org , or join the conversation on LinkedIn .