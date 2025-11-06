5th Annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program Honors World’s Most Innovative Life Sciences and Biotechnology Companies

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of its fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

From revolutionary gene therapies and next-generation biologics to precision medicine, bio-manufacturing, and more, biotech breakthroughs are accelerating global progress. These advances are driving new efficiencies, enhancing patient outcomes and empowering researchers, providers and innovators to unlock unprecedented possibilities in improving and extending human life.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to research and recognize the world’s top companies and solutions driving innovation across the life sciences and biotechnology sectors. Attracting thousands of nominations from over 15 countries, the program celebrates the visionaries advancing breakthroughs in therapeutics, diagnostics, genomics, bioinformatics, and more –spotlighting those transforming global health, environmental sustainability, and the future of scientific discovery.

“Biotechnology is driving greater innovation, efficiency and global impact in improving human health and advancing scientific progress,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. “We’re proud to spotlight the breakthrough technologies and organizations empowering scientists, researchers, and business leaders to create a smarter, healthier future for all. In particular this year, the integration of AI is completely revolutionizing the biotechnology landscape, enhancing research speed, accuracy and scalability. The 2025 class of BioTech Breakthrough Award winners represents the forefront of this transformation – tackling rising chronic disease burdens, advancing regenerative medicine, and pushing the boundaries of genetic research, vaccine development and beyond.”

The 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

BioPharma

Immunomodulatory Solution of the Year: INTASYL® PH-762, Phio Pharmaceuticals

Overall BioPharma Company of the Year: Ardelyx

Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year: EKTERLY® (sebetralstat), KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year: Lisata Therapeutics

Drug Discovery & Development

Drug Development Company of the Year: Sionna Therapeutics

Drug Discovery Innovation Award: Signet Therapeutics

Drug Discovery Solution of the Year: Cytek® Muse® Micro, Cytek® Biosciences

R&D Innovation Award: Waters Xevo™ TQ Absolute XR Mass Spectrometer, Waters Corporation

Genomics

DNA Sequencing Innovation of the Year: Resonant

DNA Synthesis Technology of the Year: Elegen Corp

Overall Genomics Innovation of the Year: STRIDE™, intoDNA

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platform of the Year: Ultima Genomics

Cell & Gene Therapy

Overall CGT Solution Provider of the Year: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Proteomics

Proteomics Innovation of the Year: OncoHost

Therapeutics

Neuroscience Therapeutics Company of the Year: Neurosterix

Regenerative Therapeutics Company of the Year: Tempo Therapeutics

Therapeutics Innovation of the Year: PTC Therapeutics

Therapeutics Platform of the Year: Entrada

Therapeutics Solution of the Year: D-PLEX₁₀₀, PolyPid

Diagnostics

Antibody Detection Solution of the Year: 4D Path

Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year: Aventa Lymphoma, Arima Genomics

Diagnostics Company of the Year: SkylineDx

Diagnostics Innovation of the Year: ALZpath

Cell Biology

Cell Biology Product of the Year: SCIEX

Stem Cell Innovation of the Year: Cellergize™ Morning plus X39 patches, LifeWave

Immunology

Overall Immunology Company of the Year: BostonGene

Data & Analytics

Analytics Innovation of the Year: Veeva HCP Access, Veeva Systems

Analytics Solution of the Year: PhaseV

Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: Inovalon

Medical Technology

Overall MedTech Company of the Year: Holoscopia

BioAgriculture

BioAg Breeding Solution of the Year: Solynta

Overall BioAgriculture Company of the Year: Pluri Biotech

BioInformatics & Biomarkers

BioInformatics Innovation of the Year: BioLizard

BioServices

BioServices Innovation of the Year: Cryoport Safepak® System 1800

Artificial Intelligence

BioTech AI Company of the Year: EVERSANA

BioTech AI Innovation of the Year: Beaconcure Verify

BioTech AI Solution of the Year: Deep Genomics

AI Drug Development Innovation Award: BPGbio

Generative AI Innvoation Award: Sapio ELainN, Sapio Sciences

Industry Leadership

BioTech Startup of the Year: Strand Therapeutics

BioTechnology Innovator of the Year: ValGenesis

Overall BioTech Company of the Year: Bora Pharmaceuticals

Overall BioTech Solution of the Year: MI Cancer Seek®, Caris Life Sciences

