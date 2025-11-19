PhaseV Receives BioTech Breakthrough Awards For “Analytics Solution of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that PhaseV , a leader in AI/ML for clinical development, is the recipient of “Analytics Solution of the Year” in the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

PhaseV offers a multi-modal AI/ML platform that improves clinical trial success rates and efficiency. The platform integrates AI, causal machine learning, and a proprietary data lake of over two million patient-level records to transform complex clinical and real-world data into clear, strategic advantages. PhaseV’s analytics enable the rapid simulation of millions of trial designs and the identification of optimal patient subgroups and biomarkers, shortening timelines while preserving statistical rigor.

AI and ML optimize every stage of clinical development. With PhaseV, Pharma companies and CROs can rapidly design and implement adaptive and Bayesian clinical trials, monitor progress, and make real-time adjustments to optimize outcomes. The technology also simplifies analyzing data to estimate heterogeneous treatment effects, stratify patients, identify early-derived endpoints, and improve trial planning. In addition, PhaseV enables evaluation of asset viability, optimizes site selection, and helps to make informed decisions on indication selection and expansion, and more.

Clients using PhaseV's platform have achieved up to 40% shorter trial durations, 50% lower costs, and more than a 30% increase in the probability of success. Beyond trial design, PhaseV’s analytics extend into clinical operations with AI-driven dashboards and precision-guided site selection. PhaseV has also demonstrated an ability to rescue failing or failed trials.

“We want to turn the 90% trial failure rate into a 90% success rate. Backed by real-world case studies and scientific publications, our AI/ML-powered platform enhances trial efficiency, reduces costs, and accelerates patient outcomes.” said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. “We’re pleased to accept this award from BioTech Breakthrough. We’ll continue to harness the latest advances in causal ML, AI, and cutting-edge software for innovative clinical data analysis, design, and execution, with a focus on the challenges and requirements of today’s drug development.”

The biotechnology sector is rapidly transforming the future of healthcare, agriculture, and life sciences – reshaping one of the world’s most critical and dynamic industries. From groundbreaking gene therapies and advanced biologics to precision medicine, sustainable bio-manufacturing solutions, and more biotechnology is driving greater innovation, efficiency and global impact in improving human health and advancing scientific progress.



The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world’s top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

“PhaseV empowers biopharma sponsors and CROs with fast, accurate, and efficient clinical development decisions. More than 90% of drugs fail, and billions of dollars are wasted annually in clinical trials. This leads to more patients waiting far too long for life-saving therapies. Poor patient targeting, flawed trial design, and an ineffective use of data are causes for crisis when it comes to clinical trials,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. “PhaseV is not just a solution for optimizing clinical trials, it's defining the next generation of drug development. Backed by real-world results, the company's holistic analytical platform is leading the industry forward with its advanced AI/ML-driven clinical analytics. We’re thrilled to recognize PhaseV with ‘Analytics Solution of the Year!’”

More than 40 biopharma and CRO partners, including seven of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, have relied on PhaseV for their clinical trials.

PhaseV is developing advanced AI/ML solutions to optimize clinical development. Biopharma sponsors and CROs are leveraging PhaseV's platform to rapidly design and execute adaptive, Bayesian and fixed clinical trials, analyze data to uncover heterogeneous treatment effects, stratify patients, and inform future R&D and portfolio decisions. PhaseV's platform has reduced trial costs by 50%, decreased enrollment size and trial duration by 40%, and increased the probability of trial success by over 30%. To date, the company has delivered results for more than 40 leading pharma/biotech sponsors and CROs spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, immunology, GI, rare diseases, and others.

