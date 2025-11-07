LifeWave® Product Duo Wins “Stem Cell Innovation of the Year” in 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe, today announced that the product duo Cellergize™ Morning and X39® Phototherapy patches from LifeWave ® Inc. have been named the “Stem Cell Innovation of the Year” in the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards.

The Cellergize™ Morning dietary supplement and the X39 wellness patch from LifeWave combine to support the body to maximize wellness.

Cellergize™ Morning is an energizing blend of essential vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, amino acids and other nutrients that revitalize your body and provide a foundation for living well every day. Packed with a dynamic blend of ingredients, it’s your go-to boost for feeling refreshed, motivated, and ready to conquer whatever comes your way. Flavored with lemon and ginger, this morning wellness supplement includes sea buckthorn fruit extract, which supports healthy stem cell activity. The dynamic blend of ingredients is crafted to work synergistically with LifeWave patches, providing nutrients known to support overall health and wellness, and to complement the benefits of LifeWave’s wearable patch technology. Key ingredients include CyanthOx™, copper, magnesium, selenium, vitamin C, glycine, beta-alanine, NAC, zinc, potassium, and prebiotic fiber. Cellergize Morning is non-GMO, gluten-free, and contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors.*

LifeWave phototherapy patches, particularly the X39, together with Cellergize Morning, are designed to promote energy, revitalization, and overall wellness through a patented phototherapy process. The X39 works by gathering the infrared light emitted by the body and focusing it back onto specific acupressure points to stimulate wellness.

This mechanism fosters the flow of energy in the body by gently stimulating the skin with light, the non-transdermal patch promotes an active lifestyle, improved exercise performance, and overall health and well-being. There are also no drugs or stimulants delivered through the patch, which can be worn for up to 12 hours.

“We’re thrilled to accept the ‘Stem Cell Innovation of the Year” award from BioTech Breakthrough for our products.” said David Schmidt, Founder and CEO of LifeWave. “This comes after a 10-year journey into stem cell research and a $ 4.3 million dollar investment, resulting in over 70 patents for our company in the field of regenerative science. Our phototherapy patches are uniquely designed to stimulate the body with low levels of light that support specific biochemical mechanisms that promote recovery and a general state of wellness. Driven by innovation and proven by science, we are dedicated to maximizing human potential through advanced life technologies,”

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world’s top companies, solutions, and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

“LifeWave combines cutting-edge technology with nutrition, like Cellergize Morning which optimizes the effects of our own stem cells. Stem cells are crucial for maintaining healthy tissue, however, harnessing their benefits can be complex and expensive. Phototherapy uses light to improve the health of the body, and as far back as two thousand years ago, the ancients understood this concept,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. “LifeWave’s products offer a holistic solution to your well-being by working with the body through nutrition, phototherapy, and technology. Together, X39 patches and Cellergize Morning harness your body’s natural energy to enhance your ability to live well. We’re pleased to award them with ‘Stem Cell Innovation of the Year!”

*"These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease"

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services, and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LifeWave

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a global wellness and life technology company known for its patented, non-transdermal patches and expanding portfolio of wellness innovations. With product distribution in over 100 countries, LifeWave is dedicated to helping people from all over access the body’s natural energy and regenerative abilities through science-based technologies that support wellness at the source.

For more information, visit: www.lifewave.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jenn Jimenez | Dunn Pellier Media

jenn@dunnpelliermedia.com