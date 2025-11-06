Evotrex Exits Stealth with $16 Million Pre-A to Debut the World’s First Power-Generating RV Trailer at CES 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evotrex, a California-based company transforming the future of outdoor adventure through bold innovation, today announced its emergence from stealth mode with $16 million in Pre-A funding. The company is transforming what it means to live and travel off-grid by going beyond electric and into a new era that’s intelligent and enjoyable without compromise.

Evotrex is backed by key investors including Unity Ventures , Kylinhall Partners , Vision Plus Capital , and the founders of Anker Innovations , with Xstar Capital leading the pre-A round. The capital will support the expansion of Evotrex’s engineering and product teams and advance commercialization of its first product: the world’s first power-generating RV trailer, which will be unveiled on January 6 at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

“Evotrex exists to transform how people experience the outdoors,” said Alex Xiao, CEO and founder of Evotrex. “Our products are designed so adventurers don’t have to worry about electricity or range, no matter where their travels take them, even to the most remote locations. Whether you’re in the desert or deep in the mountains, being off the grid shouldn’t be uncomfortable.”

Evotrex takes a differentiated approach to outdoor recreation. With the ability to generate its own power, the RV trailer eliminates dependence on traditional camping infrastructure while providing advanced energy management to keep onboard appliances running efficiently and even skip charging stops if towing the trailer with an electric truck. From mobile camping to versatile, self-sustaining living spaces, empowering adventurers to roam farther, stay longer, and enjoy more. The name Evotrex reflects this mission: EV for electric vehicle technology, EVO for evolution and progress, and Trex for endurance, journey, and durability.

“Evotrex represents the future of mobile power,” said Steven Yang, founder of Anker. “As someone who has built companies that generate and deliver energy, I see the same potential here: the ability to fundamentally change how and where people access reliable power. This team isn’t just creating an RV trailer; they’re redefining what off-grid living and adventure can look like.”

Evotrex was founded by a team of innovators with deep expertise in power technology and electric vehicles. The leadership team is comprised of industry veterans who each bring a unique perspective. Alex, the founder, spent over a decade growing Anker into the world’s top mobile charging brand, creating products used by tens of millions. Bruce Yang, CTO, is a veteran automotive R&D leader at Geely Group, contributing decades of experience advancing electric vehicle technology. Stella Qin, co-founder and chief brand officer, is a seasoned adventurer, combining real-world experience living out of a van with a vision for cleaner, freer outdoor travel. Jack Zhan, co-founder and COO, brings over two decades of experience in global supply chain and quality management from his leadership roles at Lenovo, IBM, and Anker. Ivan Wang, chief marketing officer, was an early Tesla and Rivian adopter and EV advocate, and brings firsthand insights into the limitations of current EV towing and camping solutions. Together, they combine technical expertise, scaling capability, and a shared passion for exploration to push the boundaries of what outdoor adventure can be.

About Evotrex

Evotrex is a California-based company transforming outdoor travel with intelligent, power-generating RVs built for adventure without limits. Founded by enthusiasts and innovators, Evotrex sets a new standard in the RV industry by blending proven technology, an automotive supply chain, and efficient manufacturing to deliver off-grid freedom with contemporary comfort. Engineered and validated for quality, durability, and seamless indoor-outdoor living, each model is designed to withstand the elements while unlocking new possibilities outdoors. For more information, please visit www.evotrex.com and join our community on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Discord, Instagram, and Facebook.