Evotrex to Debut World’s First Power-Generating RV Trailer at CES 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evotrex , a California-based company transforming outdoor adventure with intelligent, power-generating RVs, today announced its participation at CES 2026, where it will unveil its first product on Tuesday, January 6 at Booth #10051 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Evotrex emerged from stealth in November 2025, following a $16 million Pre-A funding round that has supported the expansion of its engineering and product teams for the commercialization of the company’s first RV trailer. By developing a new class of power-generating RV technology, Evotrex is giving travelers and outdoor adventurers greater energy independence, comfort, and peace of mind for extended off-grid adventures.

“CES is the largest stage for innovation that moves the world forward,” said Alex Xiao, CEO and founder of Evotrex. “For that reason, we are excited to introduce our first product in Las Vegas to share our passion for outdoor adventure and showcase the possibilities of technology that empowers exploration without limits and reimagines what off-grid travel can be.”

During CES, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Evotrex booth to interact with the team and experience a full product walk through. The on-site experience marks the company’s first public demonstration of the RV trailer it will bring to market in 2026.

Pre-orders open January 6. For more details and to receive updates on upcoming announcements, visit evotrex.com and subscribe to our newsletter.

About Evotrex

Evotrex is a California-based company transforming outdoor travel with intelligent, power-generating RVs built for adventure without limits. Founded by enthusiasts and innovators, Evotrex sets a new standard in the RV industry by blending proven technology, an automotive supply chain, and efficient manufacturing to deliver off-grid freedom with contemporary comfort. Engineered and validated for quality, durability, and seamless indoor-outdoor living, each model is designed to withstand the elements while unlocking new possibilities outdoors. For more information, please visit www.evotrex.com and join our community on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Discord , Instagram , and Facebook .

