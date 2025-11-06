Workhorse Group Reminds Shareholders to Vote Today FOR All Proposals

CINCINNATI, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today mailed a letter to shareholders reminding them to vote today FOR all proposals in connection with Workhorse’s upcoming Annual Meeting on November 12, 2025.

Leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. have recognized the compelling value the transaction delivers to Workhorse shareholders. Workhorse encourages shareholders to vote FOR the transaction with Motiv today, as well as the other Annual Meeting proposals.

Shareholders are encouraged to get their votes in before the Annual Meeting, and can visit www.VoteWKHS.com for more information on how to vote.

Workhorse mailed the following letter to shareholders:

URGENT ACTION REQUIRED: VOTE TODAY

Vote today FOR all proposals in connection with Workhorse’s upcoming Annual Meeting on November 12, 2025.

By voting FOR the Workhorse – Motiv transaction, as well as the other eight proposals up for a vote, Workhorse shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the potential upside of a leader in the medium-duty EV commercial vehicle market, with a significant ownership stake in the combined company. This can only happen with Workhorse shareholders’ votes.

Workhorse will have to continue as an independent company if we do not receive sufficient votes. If that were to occur, we will likely continue to face liquidity issues and may need to pursue a restructuring, in which shareholders’ equity would likely recover very little or no value. Don’t go down that path. We encourage our shareholders to get their votes in FOR all of the proposals in connection with the meeting today.

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend You Vote FOR the Transaction

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. have both recognized the compelling value our transaction with Motiv delivers to Workhorse shareholders. They have each recommended that shareholders vote FOR the merger. In making its recommendation, ISS stated*: “The transaction warrants support in light of the compelling strategic rationale and the board's reasonably thorough review of alternatives.” “The strategic rationale appears compelling as the companies have complementary businesses, and the transaction is expected to provide for various scale benefits, including material cost synergies.” “Finally, the company is a going concern risk and it seems that greater value can be achieved for shareholders via this merger relative to a liquidation scenario or other bankruptcy process.”



Time is Running Out. Here’s How to Vote FOR all of the Proposals: