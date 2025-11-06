LM Funding Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for November 14, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today announced that it has scheduled its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST.

LM Funding will publish its third quarter 2025 results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of November 14, 2025 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors.

Conference Call Details:

Date: November 14, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EST

Participant Call Links: Live Webcast: Link Participant Call Registration: Link





About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin treasury and mining company. The Company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business that provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Orange Group

Yujia Zhai

LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com