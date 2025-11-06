Skyworks Introduces New Programmable Bulk Acoustic Wave Clocks for 5G, 6G, and Data Center Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced a new family of ultra-low jitter programmable clocks designed to meet the increasing demands of next-gen connectivity. The SKY63101/02/03 Jitter Attenuating Clocks and SKY69001/02/101 NetSync™ Clocks leverage Skyworks’ proven DSPLL® and MultiSynth™ timing architecture and Skyworks’ advanced Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) technology to deliver breakthrough performance in low-jitter timing applications.

Together these new clocks redefine the benchmark for wireline, wireless, and data center timing solutions. The SKY63101/02/03 clocks provide industry-leading Synchronous Ethernet clock jitter of just 17 femtoseconds for 224G PAM4 SerDes, making them suitable for wireline and data center applications such as 800G/1.2T/1.6T optical networking and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) optical links.

The SKY69001/02/101 clocks deliver best-in-class CPRI clock phase noise of -142 dBc/Hz at 100 kHz offset and support for IEEE 1588 Class C/D synchronization leveraging Skyworks AccuTime™ 1588 software, making them well-suited for wireless applications such as 5G and next-generation 6G massive MIMO radios.

“Skyworks is committed to being an innovation leader in the timing industry,” said James Wilson, vice president and general manager at Skyworks. “By combining our advanced BAW technology with industry-leading DSPLL and MultiSynth timing architectures, these devices represent a significant leap forward in performance, reliability and integration. We are excited to bring these groundbreaking products to the market and support the evolving needs of 5G/6G networks, wireline and data center communications.”

Skyworks is a recognized leader in BAW technology, known for manufacturing high-volume BAW GHz filters across consumer, IoT and infrastructure applications. Skyworks’ expertise in BAW technology has been instrumental in advancing 5G and Wi-Fi radio front-end solutions, leveraging silicon-based fabrication processes to ensure high performance and reliability in these critical applications.

At the heart of every Skyworks BAW filter is a multi-GHz, high Q-factor, low phase noise BAW micro-resonator. Skyworks’ newest timing products leverage this BAW frequency reference to eliminate the need for external quartz crystal, XO and VCXO references, minimizing bill of materials (BOM) count and complexity while improving clock jitter and overall system reliability.

The SKY69001/02/101 and SKY63101/02/02 family of products feature exceptional multi-channel noise isolation and on-chip power supply noise rejection, enabling a single device to generate multiple, non-related frequencies without compromising jitter, phase noise and spurious performance.

The SKY69001/02/101 and SKY63101/02/02 products share a common footprint and application programming interface (API), making it easy for designers to transition between using a jitter attenuating clock and a network synchronizer depending on system-level timing requirements. The SKY63101/02/03 and SKY69001/02/101 clocks are factory and field-programmable using integrated flash memory, enabling the devices to boot up with a preconfigured frequency plan and support easy in-field reconfigurability. These features enable system designers to develop a single hardware solution and tailor the solution for each application fully in software.

The SKY69001/02/101 and SKY63101/02/02 family of products have also been optimized to work in challenging environmental conditions. All these new devices support a -40 to +95°C ambient temperature range, making them ideal for non-temperature-controlled applications like wireless base stations. Typical power consumption is 1.2W, more than 60% lower than traditional solutions.

Key Features

SKY63101/02/03 Jitter Attenuating Clocks

Eliminates quartz crystal or XO in optical, Ethernet and data center applications

1, 2, or 3 DSPLLs

0, 1, or 2 MultiSynth fractional dividers

Any-frequency clock generation: 8kHz to 3.2GHz

5 differential clock inputs and 16 differential clock outputs

LVDS, HCSL, LVPECL, LVCMOS, S-LVDS, and CML

Integrated flash memory and BAW resonator





SKY69001/02/101 Wireless NetSync™ Clocks

Eliminates XO or VCXO in wireless CPRI applications

1, 2, or 3 DSPLLs

0, 1, or 2 MultiSynth fractional dividers

Any-frequency clock generation: 2PPS to 3.2 GHz

5 differential clock inputs and 16 differential clock outputs

IEEE 1588 network synchronization with Class C/D compliance

JESD204B/C support

LVDS, HCSL, LVPECL, LVCMOS, S-LVDS, and CML

Integrated flash memory and BAW resonator





Availability

Samples and production quantities of the SKY69001/02, SKY69101, and SKY63101/02/03 are available now. Evaluation is supported via the SKY63103-EVB development kit and the SKY69101-EVB development kit.

For more information, please visit skyworksinc.com/Products/Timing.

