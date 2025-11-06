RentRedi Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the premier rental management software for smart real estate investors, has been recognized by the Inc. Power Partner Awards for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list honors companies that consistently go above and beyond to help entrepreneurs and business owners thrive, and RentRedi’s continued recognition underscores its unwavering commitment to empowering rental owners to grow smarter, not harder.

“When independent landlords and their tenants succeed, communities grow stronger,” said RentRedi Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “We’re honored to be named an Inc. Power Partner again, because it validates what drives our team every day: giving landlords the tools to operate efficiently, grow confidently, and achieve financial freedom through real estate.”

Helping Smart Landlords Succeed

RentRedi’s customers are smart, savvy, and success-driven landlords who are using the platform to scale their rental portfolios with confidence. By automating rent collection , tenant screening , maintenance coordination , and more in one intuitive web and mobile app, RentRedi is helping landlords reclaim valuable time and focus on building long-term wealth.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

Inc.’s Power Partner Awards honor companies that consistently earn top marks from clients for their role in helping leadership navigate the complex landscape of entrepreneurship. RentRedi’s customers consistently cite ease of use, automation, and partnership as what sets the platform apart. Designed for growth-minded investors, RentRedi enables landlords to:

Automate routine tasks (like payments and maintenance ) saving hours each month

and ) saving hours each month Access data-driven insights that transform rental information into actionable strategy

that transform rental information into actionable strategy Deliver premium tenant experiences that improve retention and property value



Listening, Learning, and Innovating Through Customer Feedback

At the heart of RentRedi’s success is its commitment to customer feedback. The company actively incorporates insights from thousands of landlords to enhance its platform to build new features that directly solve real-world challenges.

Recent innovations based directly on customer feedback include accelerated 2-day funding , expanded payment flexibility, and enhanced maintenance tracking were developed based on landlord requests to make managing rentals faster, simpler, and more transparent. By integrating customer input into product design, RentRedi ensures its tools evolve alongside the needs of independent landlords and investors.

This feedback-driven approach is a core reason RentRedi maintains industry-leading satisfaction scores and five-star reviews. Landlords consistently highlight how the platform improves both their business operations and their quality of life, freeing up time to focus on growth, family, other careers, and the pursuit of financial independence.

Empowering Tenants and Strengthening Financial Health

RentRedi’s innovation extends beyond landlords, also helping tenants build financial stability and mobility. With multiple rent payment options including ACH, card, cash, and mobile wallet, tenants can pay rent the way that fits their lifestyle. Features like autopay promote consistency and reduce missed payments, while Credit reporting enables renters to report on-time payments to all three major credit bureaus.

This feature has transformed how renting impacts tenants’ financial futures, with TransUnion reporting that on-time rent reporting boosts credit scores by an average of 60 points. RentRedi data shows that tenants using the credit reporting feature pay rent 13% more often on time, and those with “poor” to “fair” credit scores (300–669) achieve 93% on-time payments after enrollment. By turning rent into a credit-building opportunity, RentRedi helps renters improve their financial health while giving landlords more reliable income streams.

Improving Landlord-Tenant Relationships

RentRedi improves relationships between landlords and tenants by promoting transparency, communication, and trust. When tenants can submit maintenance requests and track progress, or pay rent more easily, it creates a more positive rental experience.

For landlords, having clear visibility into requests, payments, and property data means fewer surprises and faster resolutions. The result is a stronger relationship on both sides – one built on consistency, respect, and reliability. By simplifying the daily interactions that matter most, RentRedi helps landlords and tenants work together toward the same goal: well-maintained homes and stable, thriving communities.

Powering a Healthier, More Resilient Housing Market

RentRedi’s mission reaches beyond technology – it’s about strengthening the foundation of the rental housing ecosystem. By improving on-time payments, streamlining maintenance, and providing landlords with faster access to funds, RentRedi helps keep independent rental properties financially stable and well-maintained.

Partnerships with Chandan Economics and BiggerPockets reflect this broader commitment to transparency and progress. Together, RentRedi publishes research and national reports that illuminate key housing trends , from changes in landlord sentiment to national on-time payment performance. These insights give landlords, policymakers, and investors a clearer view of the rental market’s health, helping to guide smarter, data-informed decisions.

When landlords can operate efficiently and tenants can build stronger financial footing, communities benefit. RentRedi’s innovations create a ripple effect, supporting stability, improving affordability, and reinforcing the housing market as a whole.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other features.