zSpace Expands Global Footprint with AI-Powered Inspire 2 AR/VR Laptop Launch at GESS Dubai 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented (AR) solutions for education, today announced the international availability of the zSpace Inspire 2 Laptop at the GESS Dubai 2025 Conference, taking place November 11–13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will highlight its latest immersive learning innovations designed to make AR and VR accessible, engaging, and effective for learners of all ages—without the need for headsets.

The zSpace Inspire 2 Laptop combines AR and VR in a single, portable device that allows students to explore science, engineering, health, and career concepts through hands-on, 3D interactive experiences. With its patented stereoscopic display and stylus-based interaction, zSpace enables users to manipulate virtual objects as if they were real—offering a safer, more collaborative way to explore complex topics.

“Our mission has always been to make immersive technology practical and powerful for education,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “By bringing the zSpace Inspire 2 Laptop to educators and partners at GESS Dubai, we’re excited to demonstrate how AR and VR can accelerate learning outcomes and workforce readiness across the region.”

To support this global expansion and ensure true accessibility, zSpace is strategically leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide quick and efficient language support for emerging markets. By integrating advanced AI models, zSpace is eliminating language barriers across its entire educational ecosystem. This enhancement includes automated translation of both website content and application interfaces, and the deployment of AI tools that can understand and interact in over 50 languages. This initiative ensures that students and educators, regardless of their native tongue, can fully utilize zSpace’s award-winning educational experiences, significantly broadening the company’s global reach.

For more than a decade, zSpace has pioneered AR/VR learning experiences across STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), health sciences, and career and technical education (CTE). Today, zSpace systems are used in more than 3,500 K–12 schools, technical centers, and universities worldwide. The Inspire 2 Laptop represents the company’s latest innovation—combining powerful graphics, an intuitive interface, and an expansive software ecosystem designed for both classroom and individual learning.

The availability of the zSpace Inspire 2 Laptop marks a new milestone in the company’s commitment to advancing global access to immersive learning. Educators, administrators, and training providers attending GESS Dubai 2025 are invited to connect with zSpace representatives to learn more about partnership opportunities and implementation support.

For international inquiries or to schedule a meeting with zSpace during GESS Dubai, please contact internationalsales@zspace.com.



To learn more about the zSpace Inspire 2 Laptop and zSpace’s immersive learning solutions, visit www.zspace.com .

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on “learning by doing” experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 70 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

