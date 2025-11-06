KraneShares Humanoid Robotics ETF (Ticker: KOID) Approved On Stifel Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivering access to emerging technologies and innovative global asset classes, today announced that the KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (Ticker: KOID) has been approved on Stifel’s investment platform, expanding availability to the firm’s extensive network of financial advisors and clients across the United States.

Stifel Financial Corp. is one of the nation’s leading full-service wealth management and investment banking firms, with more than 2,400 financial advisors and over $500 billion in client assets under management.1 The inclusion of KOID on Stifel’s platform enhances advisor access to the first ETF globally focused on the emerging field of humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence – AI systems integrated into physical machines capable of sensing, learning, and interacting with the real world.2

KOID: Investing in the Next Frontier of AI and Robotics

KOID provides equal-weight exposure to companies powering the humanoid and embodied intelligence revolution – ranging from advanced AI chipmakers to robotics hardware and sensor innovators. Its differentiated methodology avoids concentration in mega-cap tech names like Nvidia and Tesla – companies investors often already own – while ensuring exposure to their broader ecosystem influence.

KOID’s holdings span innovators across the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, and more, including:

UBTECH Robotics (1.80% weight in KOID*) – a humanoid robot manufacturer developing advanced bipedal systems.

(1.80% weight in KOID*) – a humanoid robot manufacturer developing advanced bipedal systems. Horizon Robotics (1.75% weight in KOID*) – a pioneer in AI chips and embedded computing.

(1.75% weight in KOID*) – a pioneer in AI chips and embedded computing. Robosense (1.70% weight in KOID*) – a global leader by market share in LiDAR and sensor technology.3



“KraneShares believes humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence represent one of the most exciting and investable frontiers in artificial intelligence,” said Derek Yan, CFA Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares. “We are thrilled to see KOID approved on Stifel’s platform, making it easier for advisors to provide clients with exposure to this next phase of AI-driven innovation.”

Expanding Distribution for Thematic Innovation

The Stifel approval underscores KraneShares’ continued expansion across major advisor platforms, following recent listings and approvals for its suite of ETFs in emerging technologies, carbon markets, and China strategies.

KOID debuted earlier this year on the Nasdaq and has since drawn attention from investors and media worldwide – highlighted by its Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony featuring KOID-bot, the ETF’s humanoid robot mascot, developed in partnership with Robostore, a leading distributor of Unitree robots.

For standard performance, top 10 holdings, risks, and other fund information for the KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence ETF (Ticker: KOID), please visit https://kraneshares.com/etf/koid.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on delivering global investors innovative, high-conviction strategies. The firm is known for its China-focused and climate-focused ETFs, as well as its solutions across emerging markets, carbon allowances, options income, and disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and humanoid robotics. KraneShares helps investors access transformative growth opportunities through research-driven products and educational resources.

For more information, visit https://www.kraneshares.com/.

Citations:

Data from Stifel Institutional Website retrieved 10/20/2025. Data from Bloomberg as of 10/20/2025. Data from Robosense company website and Yole Research Group as of 10/20/2025.



*Weighting as of 10/17/2025. Holdings are subject to change.

