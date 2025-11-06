Safe Harbor Financial CEO Terry Mendez to Speak on Federal Reform and Cannabis M&A at IgniteIt Cannabis Capital and Policy Summit 2025

DENVER, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS), d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”), a fintech leader in providing banking, lending and financial services to the regulated cannabis and hemp industries, announced that Chief Executive Officer Terry Mendez will speak at the upcoming IgniteIt Cannabis Capital and Policy Summit 2025 , taking place in Washington, D.C. on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Mendez will participate in the panel discussion titled “ When Washington Moves, So Does the Money: How Federal Reform Will Reshape Cannabis Capital & M&A ,” which will examine how decades of state-level legalization and delayed federal action have created a fragmented cannabis marketplace—and how looming policy changes such as federal rescheduling and expanded banking access could unlock capital and fuel consolidation across the sector.

Panelists include:

Joseph Lustberg, CEO, Upwise Capital

Mark Goral, Partner, Verdant Strategies

Terry Mendez, CEO, Safe Harbor Financial

Anthony Coniglio, CEO, NewLake Capital Partners

Moderator: Scott Greiper, CEO, Viridian Capital Advisors





“Federal reform has the potential to be a watershed moment for capital movement and M&A in the cannabis sector,” said Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial. “As one of the most experienced financial institutions in this space, we’ve spent more than a decade building compliant systems to support growth in a dynamic regulatory environment. I look forward to joining this conversation at IgniteIt DC and sharing how Safe Harbor continues to drive stability and access in cannabis finance.”

The IgniteIt Cannabis Capital and Policy Summit 2025 convenes leading voices in cannabis policy, finance, and public affairs to examine the intersection of federal regulation, access to capital, and the evolving legal landscape. The event draws government officials, financial executives, and industry leaders for collaborative policy-focused discussions.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is a cannabis-exclusive financial platform delivering smarter banking, lending, payments and business services tailored to how the cannabis industry actually operates. As one of the original pioneers of compliant cannabis banking in the U.S., Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $26 billion in cannabis-related transactions across 41 states and territories. Through its proprietary Cannabis Banking Solutions™ Platform and network of regulated financial institution partners, Safe Harbor empowers cannabis operators to gain clarity, control and confidence in their financial operations. From daily banking to long-term growth, Safe Harbor provides real solutions and personal support—built exclusively for cannabis. For more information, visit www.SHFinancial.org.

Safe Harbor Investor Relations Contact

ir@SHFinancial.org