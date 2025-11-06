EVTV Takes Flight in Europe: U.S. Heavy-Lift Drones to Disrupt Traditional Vineyard Operations Across Italy

SIENA, Italy and HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV ) ("EVTV" or the "Company"), a U.S. manufacturer of zero-emission commercial vehicles and industrial-grade drones, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Studio di Agronomia Baffetti, a leading vineyard and olive grove consulting firm based in Siena, Italy. The collaboration would mark EVTV's first commercial drone market entry into Europe, with operational deployments expected across Tuscany beginning in Spring 2026.



Under the LOI, Studio Baffetti would integrate EVTV's Heavy-Lift Agricultural Drones into vineyard and olive grove spraying operations, replacing tractor-based applications with an aerial, precision-based system better suited for Italy's steep hillside terrains and terraced crops.



"This partnership would accelerate EVTV into the heart of Europe's premium agriculture market," said Elgin Tracy, COO of EVTV. "Studio Baffetti's clients are some of the most respected vineyards in Italy. Together, we can introduce clean, automated aerial spraying that improves yields, reduces chemicals, and advances sustainable organic farming."



Setting a New Standard for European Precision Agriculture

The proposed partnership would aim to establish Italy's first certified authority for commercial drone-based spray operations — meeting or exceeding stringent EU aviation and environmental regulations.



EVTV's agricultural drones deliver advantages including:

Ability to spray immediately after rainfall when ground equipment is immobilized

Up to 40% reduction in chemical and water usage

Access to steep and narrow vineyard rows that tractors cannot reach

Lower soil compaction and erosion

Higher-yield planting density enabled by tractor-free design



Market Potential Across Italy and Beyond

Tuscany alone includes more than 58,000 hectares of vineyards and 90,000 hectares of olive groves. With over 1.1 million hectares of high-value vineyards and orchards across Italy, EVTV estimates:

$250M–$400M serviceable market opportunity for aerial spray operations

Peak-season utilization: 200 hectares per drone per week

More than 300 drones deployed within three years of full launch



"Drone spraying will replace tractors," said Francesco Baffetti, Founder of Studio Baffetti. "We already hold signed LOIs from prominent vineyards to begin once the first EVTV systems arrive. This is the future of vineyard protection — faster, safer, and fully sustainable."



Estimated Deployment Timeline (Subject to Execution of Definitive Agreement)

Late 2025 — First demo and regulatory test drone arrives in Italy

2026 — Full commercial launch pending certification

Upon successful completion of demonstration and certification, Studio Baffetti to serve as exclusive commercial integrator on behalf of EVTV for Tuscany's vineyard and olive sector

About Studio di Agronomia Baffetti

Studio Baffetti is a Siena-based agronomy consultancy serving leading vineyards and agricultural estates across Tuscany, specializing in vineyard design, soil science, organic certification, and precision crop management.



About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV ) is a U.S. manufacturer of zero-emission commercial vehicles and heavy-lift drones engineered for logistics, infrastructure, and precision agriculture applications worldwide. EVTV systems enable a cleaner, safer, and more efficient future for critical industrial operations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

EVTV and Studio Baffetti have not entered into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction described herein, and there can be no guarantee or assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the terms of such definitive agreement will reflect the terms of the proposed transaction described above.

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the execution of a definitive agreement between EVTV and Studio Baffetti for the proposed transaction, the parties' ability to obtain necessary governmental approvals and certifications, the performance of EVTV's agricultural drones, and the estimated timeline for the operational deployment of EVTV's drones, are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including statements that are not purely statements of historical fact and the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by EVTV with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, EVTV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events



