Wrap and LETAC USA Announce Innovative Partnership to Help Define Global Standards for Non-Lethal Machine-to-Man Policy and Tactics

MIAMI, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), a global leader in non-lethal response and public-safety technology solutions, today announced a landmark partnership with Law Enforcement Training Academies and Consulting (LETAC) USA by Eckberg Lammers, P.C., a premier public safety, school, and corporate policy and training authority, to co-develop the first known Non-Lethal Response: Machine-to-Man Policy Framework & Development initiative.

We believe this partnership represents a historic step in shaping how autonomous and semi-autonomous systems interact safely, lawfully, and ethically with humans during high-stress encounters — from policing and federal security to corporate, campus, and healthcare environments.

“This collaboration aims to establish the policy foundation for the next generation of non-lethal technology and training,” said Jared Novick, President & Chief Operating Officer of Wrap. “We aim to ensure that as non-lethal and robotic tools evolve, they do so under a unified framework that prioritizes life preservation, accountability, and public trust.”

Under the agreement, Wrap and LETAC plan to jointly develop a core policy framework and proof-of-concept package addressing safe and ethical deployment of both human-operated and autonomous Wrap-integrated systems — including air, ground, and robotic platforms. Planned deliverables include:

A comprehensive Non-Lethal Policy Framework defining system roles, autonomy levels, and operator accountability.

Sector-specific policy templates for law enforcement, education, healthcare, and private security.

Machine-to-Man Tactical SOPs and training blueprints integrating Wrap Reality™ VR training modules.

A demonstration and briefing deck designed to introduce agencies and policymakers to standardized non-lethal Machine-to-Man practices.

“We believe the world is entering a new era where machine precision and human judgment must work together seamlessly,” said Imran Ali Chief Executive Officer of LETAC USA. “Together with Wrap, we seek to build the operational, legal, and ethical guardrails that will define how machines engage with humans — safely, responsibly, and with purpose.”

Both organizations plan to jointly own and maintain exclusivity over the resulting work, to help ensure that these standards remain proprietary and cohesive across the global public safety landscape. The partnership’s outcomes are intended to serve as the blueprint for future pilot programs, training certifications, and federal regulatory engagement.

We believe this joint effort reinforces Wrap’s leadership in delivering integrated, non-lethal response systems and LETAC’s reputation for developing model policies that inform national best practices.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

