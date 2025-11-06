Notified Boosts News Integrity with CLEAR Identity Verification for GlobeNewswire Press Releases in Canada

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified today announced that CLEAR Verified, the industry-leading identity verification feature within GlobeNewswire® press releases, is now available to Canadian customers.

By adding the CLEAR Verified badge to GlobeNewswire releases, Canadian investor relations and public relations professionals can strengthen trust in corporate communications, giving audiences confidence that company news was published by a verified individual.

Originally launched in the United States, Canadian clients can take advantage of CLEAR Verified within press release distribution workflows as an added enhancement to existing robust security measures.

“At Notified, we’re committed to giving IR and PR pros the tools they need to protect the integrity of their communications,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “By making CLEAR Verified available to Canadian GlobeNewswire customers, we’re ensuring that the press release remains the gold standard of trusted corporate news.”

“In the ever-changing world of AI, ensuring that your news is from a verifiable company source can make a difference and should give public issuers a level of comfort that they have provided an extra layer of security to their corporate information,” said Nathalie Megann, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI). “As CIRI’s National Strategic Partner, we applaud Notified for this simple but impactful enhancement.”

Key Benefits of CLEAR Verified Press Releases

Stronger Security: CLEAR Verified is an identity verification system that adds an extra layer of protection to GlobeNewswire’s existing security process.

Flexible Use: Customers can choose to apply the 'CLEAR Verified' badge to all press releases or only those that are sensitive or critical.

Advanced Privacy Measures: CLEAR’s security protocols protect personal information. Canadian enrollees remain in control and data is never sold. Learn more at clearme.com.



Beyond GlobeNewswire: Canadian enrollees can use their CLEAR Verified identity across other services and platforms that accept CLEAR verification.





To learn more about CLEAR Verified, please visit our website.





FAQs: GlobeNewswire by Notified x CLEAR Verified

What is CLEAR Verified for GlobeNewswire Press Releases?

CLEAR Verified is an identity verification system integrated with GlobeNewswire press releases. The digital badge confirms that the author of a press release is verified, helping audiences trust that the information comes from a credible source.

How Do I Add Clear Verified to My Press Releases?

For New Users:

Click “Verify Now” during the Full-Service Request process. Consent to share your information with GlobeNewswire. Enter your mobile phone number. Confirm your mobile number using the one-time code sent to your device. Enter your email address and agree to the Member Terms. Enable a passkey for future verifications. Scan the QR code provided with your mobile phone. Take a quick selfie. Take a photo of your government-issued ID (driver’s license, state ID, or passport). Return to your workflow on the Notified PR Platform.





For Returning Users:

Click “Verify Now” during the Full-Service Request process. Consent to share your information with Notified. Enter your mobile phone number. Confirm your mobile number using the one-time code sent to your device. Verify your identity in one step using your device’s passkey or by taking a selfie. Return to your workflow on the Notified PR Platform.





Can I Choose Which Press Releases Get the Badge?

Yes. You can apply CLEAR Verified to all press releases or only to sensitive or critical announcements, giving you control over when to signal authenticity.

Is My Personal Information Safe?

Yes. CLEAR’s security protocols protect your personal information, and your data is never sold. You always remain in control of your information.

How Quickly Can a Press Release Display the CLEAR Verified Badge?

Each time you issue a press release, you must complete the CLEAR verification process. For returning users, verification is fast and can be completed in one step using a passkey or by taking a selfie.

Verification Steps for Returning Users:

Click “Verify Now” during the Full-Service Request process. Consent to share your information with Notified. Enter your mobile phone number. Confirm your mobile number using the one-time code sent to your device. Verify in one step using your device’s passkey or by taking a selfie. Return to your workflow on the Notified PR Platform.





Once verification is completed, the CLEAR Verified badge is applied immediately to the selected press releases in GlobeNewswire.com, signaling verified authorship.

Can Agencies Use CLEAR Verified for Their Clients?

Agencies publishing on behalf of clients can add CLEAR Verification to press releases distributed by GlobeNewswire. This ensures that media and audiences can trust the source of the news, while maintaining security and accountability.

Can CLEAR Verified Be Used Outside GlobeNewswire?

Yes. Verified users can leverage CLEAR identity verification wherever it is accepted, ensuring trust in multiple contexts.

How Does CLEAR Verified Complement GlobeNewswire’s Security Features?

CLEAR Verified adds an extra layer to GlobeNewswire’s robust security measures, protecting the integrity of your press release and strengthening confidence among journalists, investors and other audiences.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



About CLEAR

CLEAR’s mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 22 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR’s identify platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.



