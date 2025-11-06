James Beard Award-Winning Chef JJ Johnson Leads Effort to Combat SNAP Cuts in Harlem, Teaming Up with Edible Garden and Community Partners

Chef JJ’s FIELDTRIP restaurant providing healthy, flavorful, free meals to those affected by the loss of SNAP benefits.

Partnership reflects a shared commitment to food justice, sustainability, and compassion in action

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced its support of a broader community initiative led by James Beard award-winning Chef JJ Johnson to assist those impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits in the Harlem community. The program, supported by multiple partners and contributors, underscores a shared mission to provide access to healthy, sustainable meals for those in need.

In an effort to support the Harlem community during these uncertain times, Chef JJ’s restaurant FIELDTRIP, located at 109 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026, is providing 100 free meals per day to individuals who have recently lost access to their SNAP benefits. This collective initiative is made possible through the combined efforts of Chef JJ and supporting partners, including Edible Garden, helping ensure that community members can enjoy nutritious, healthy, and flavorful meals during this time of need.

“FIELDTRIP has always been about feeding our neighbors, and that doesn’t change just because SNAP benefits are paused,” said Chef JJ Johnson, Founder of FIELDTRIP. “If you need a meal, come eat with us. We aim to serve up to 100 meals per day while the government is shut down. As the food bank lines get long, people on SNAP should always be able to lean on their local restaurants to get a meal. That’s what we are doing here at FIELDTRIP. Just show your SNAP card—no stress, no judgment—that’s what communities are for. We got you.”

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, added, “We are honored to stand alongside Chef JJ in this effort to support the Harlem community. At Edible Garden, we’re proud to back Chef JJ’s mission to make fresh, sustainable food accessible to everyone. In these tough times for many, his dedication to food justice and his belief that healthy food should be accessible to everyone align perfectly with Edible Garden’s mission. Together, we and other partners are contributing to provide meals and support this important effort, nourishing our communities with fresh, sustainable, and flavorful food.”

This initiative highlights the shared values between Edible Garden and Chef JJ Johnson — a belief that access to fresh, sustainable, and flavorful food should be a right, not a privilege. Through this collaborative effort, Chef JJ and his partners, including Edible Garden, are turning that belief into action, supporting the Harlem community and advancing their shared vision for a healthier, more sustainable food future.

ABOUT CHEF JJ JOHNSON

JJ Johnson is an award-winning chef, TV Personality, and Author best known for his barrier breaking cuisine informed by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing. His groundbreaking work has earned him numerous accolades, including a prestigious James Beard Foundation Book Award and recognition on the Nation’s Restaurant News Power List twice. He has been featured on multiple television shows, including his television show, 'Just Eats with Chef JJ’, on CLEO TV. Chef JJ's cookbook, "The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table," was listed as one of New York Times Best Cookbooks in 2023. He is the chef and founder of FIELDTRIP, a made-to-order rice bowl shop that debuted in 2019 with three locations in NYC and one in the Bahamas, Atlantis Paradise Island. Chef JJ highlights rice as a hero ingredient and showcases it in recipes sourced from around the world. As one of the only fast-casual restaurants on Esquire’s “America’s Best New Restaurants” list in 2020, FIELDTRIP utilizes sustainable ingredients and ethically sourced vegetables and proteins, creating a flavorful and diverse dining experience.

JJ Johnson recently took on the role of Culinary Creative Director of Blue LLama, a jazz club in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and has launched a concept with Wonder called Bankside, which brings the oasis of the Atlantic Shore to New Yorkers and New Jerseyians' doorsteps.

Chef JJ is a thought leader, community champion, food justice, and equity advocate. He currently is involved with organizations including Rethink Food, Harlem Grown, and Friends of the Children where he uses his platform to evolve the culinary industry.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

