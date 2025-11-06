Ozlo Announces Expansion of Medical Advisory Board to Guide Strategic Growth

BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozlo , the company behind the award-winning Ozlo Sleepbuds®, today announced the expansion of its Medical Advisory Board with the addition of two renowned experts in sleep science and human performance, Dr. Rebecca Robbins and Dr. Michael Gervais. This strategic addition underscores Ozlo’s commitment to transforming sleep health through evidence-based, non-pharmaceutical innovation.

This announcement follows Ozlo Sleepbuds® being named one of TIME’s Best Inventions in the Wearable Technology category, recognized for their ultra-small, side-sleeper-friendly design, and advanced noise-masking technology that helps users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. By combining smart technology, thoughtful design, science-backed audio, and all-night comfort, Ozlo is setting a new standard for what sleep tech can deliver.

“Our mission has always been simple: to help people sleep better,” said N.B. Patil, CEO of Ozlo Sleep. “Dr. Robbins and Dr. Gervais are pioneers in sleep science and performance psychology, and their expertise will help us continue building products that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

As sleep continues to be recognized as a cornerstone of physical and mental well-being, Ozlo’s expanded expertise on its advisory board will guide clinical research, product development, and partnerships that bring meaningful, science-informed solutions to more people. The experts joining the board are:

Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D. , Sleep Scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins the board with deep expertise in the relationship between sleep and cardiometabolic, cognitive, and emotional health. She is a prolific researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed publications and is frequently featured in leading media outlets, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Today Show, and CBS This Morning.



, Sleep Scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins the board with deep expertise in the relationship between sleep and cardiometabolic, cognitive, and emotional health. She is a prolific researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed publications and is frequently featured in leading media outlets, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Today Show, and CBS This Morning. Michael Gervais, Ph.D., a high-performance psychologist known for his work with elite performers and organizations, also joins the board. He is the founder and CEO of the high-performance consultancy Finding Mastery, host of the Finding Mastery Podcast (top 1% globally), co-creator of the Performance Science Institute at USC, and author of The First Rule of Mastery, a USA Today bestseller. His insights have been featured by NBC, CNN, ESPN, HBR, The Wall Street Journal, and more.



These experts join Meredith Broderick, MD, a sleep neurologist who integrates conventional sleep medicine with behavioral approaches to address the root causes of sleep issues, who has been on the board since November 2023.





“I’m pleased to join Ozlo’s Medical Advisory Board and support their mission to improve sleep health through scientific research,” said Dr. Rebecca Robbins. “Ozlo’s focus on evidence-based solutions aligns with my work in sleep research and public health, and I look forward to contributing to their efforts to help more people achieve better sleep.”

“Quality sleep is foundational to human performance, well-being, and recovery. Ozlo’s wearable innovation helps people create the conditions for deep, uninterrupted rest, which is something that can transform how we live and help us perform at our best,” said Dr. Michael Gervais. “This company is doing something remarkable in the space, and it’s an honor to join their Medical Advisory Board and help contribute to this meaningful work.”

As Ozlo enters its next stage of growth, the expanded Medical Advisory Board will play a central role in shaping future initiatives, ensuring its sleep technologies remain at the forefront of science and innovation.

About Ozlo

Ozlo is a sleep technology company dedicated to helping people achieve deep, restorative rest through science-backed innovation and thoughtful design. Founded by former Bose engineers in 2022, Ozlo creates products that help quiet the noise in our sleep environment and in our mind. The company’s flagship product, Ozlo Sleepbuds®, combines engineered audio, adaptive sound masking, and all-night comfort to help users fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up restored. Built for real-world relief and grounded in neuroscience, Ozlo’s technology redefines what it means to rest.

