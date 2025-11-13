Ozlo and Calm Partner to Launch Co-Branded Sleepbuds For More Restorative Sleep

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozlo , the sleep technology company behind Ozlo Sleepbuds® and a pioneer in noise-masking innovation and sleep tracking insights, today announced its partnership with Calm , the mental health company with the #1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation. Together, the two companies are introducing Calm co-branded Ozlo Sleepbuds in a new, distinctive “Calm Blue” colorway. These small, wireless earbuds combine Ozlo’s noise-masking sleep sounds, biometric sleep detection, and sleep-centric ergonomic design with Calm’s world-class audio content for sleep, relaxation, and mindfulness. The result is a personalized experience that helps users unwind and fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake feeling rested and restored.

This strategic partnership further underscores Ozlo’s mission to improve rest through science-backed sleep solutions, as the company forges collaborations with leaders across health and technology to make better sleep a cornerstone of modern health. By integrating Ozlo’s award-winning sleep technology with Calm’s trusted sleep and mindfulness content, the two are empowering consumers to better understand and improve nightly rest.

In addition to the co-branded Ozlo x Calm Sleepbuds, Ozlo is offering a free one-year subscription to Calm Sleep for iOS users or Calm Premium for Android users, including access to Calm’s award-winning soundscapes, Sleep Stories®, and meditations, that complement Ozlo’s advanced audio sleep technology.

“We’re shaping the future of sleep through smart, adaptive hardware and world-class sound experiences designed to help you rest deeper and wake restored,” said N.B. Patil, CEO, CTO & co-founder of Ozlo. “Calm has helped millions of people sleep better. Together, we’re taking the next step in making truly personalized, restorative rest accessible to everyone.”

“Put simply: sleep is a superpower,” said Greg Justice, Chief Content Officer at Calm. “By combining Calm’s trusted content library with Ozlo’s best-in-class sleep tech, we’re enabling people to fall (and stay) asleep more easily, ensuring they wake up refreshed and ready to own the day.”

The Calm x Ozlo Sleepbuds, which also features a laser-etching of Calm’s signature phrase ‘Take a Deep Breath’ on the case, are available starting November 13, exclusively at https://ozlosleep.com/calm .

About Ozlo

Ozlo is a sleep technology company dedicated to helping people achieve deep, restorative rest through science-backed innovation and thoughtful design. Founded by former Bose engineers in 2022, Ozlo creates products that help quiet the noise in our sleep environment and in our mind. The company’s flagship product, Ozlo Sleepbuds®, combines engineered audio, adaptive sound masking, and all-night comfort to help users fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up restored. Built for real-world relief and grounded in neuroscience, Ozlo’s technology redefines what it means to rest. To learn more, visit www.ozlosleep.com

About Calm

Calm is a leading consumer mental health company on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. Known for its flagship consumer app—ranked #1 in its category with over 180 million downloads and availability in seven languages across around 190 countries—Calm helps people sleep better, stress less, and live more mindfully through content and tools from experts and beloved celebrity voices. Building on this foundation, Calm has created a broader portfolio including Calm Sleep and evidence-based solutions like Calm Health , which is offered through employers, health plans and providers, and designed to expand access to mental health and sleep support, boost benefits engagement, and drive positive health outcomes. Today, Calm supports more than 3,500 organizations and reaches over 26 million covered lives through Calm Health. Calm has been recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company and one of Fast Company’s Brands That Matter . Learn more at calm.com

