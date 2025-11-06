Infragistics Names First Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate AI Innovation

Cranbury, NJ, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the software company powering UX/UI solutions and data-driven tools for the world’s largest enterprise applications and the teams behind them, has announced Jason Beres as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO). Beres previously served as the company’s SVP of Developer Tools. In his new role, he will lead the continued adoption of AI across operations and the company’s core product lines, expand and develop teams and oversee marketing, sales, product and IT functions.

Infragistics has consistently stayed ahead of technology market shifts since its founding in 1989, navigating and thriving through tumultuous moments in the Internet’s evolution, including the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and the explosion of the Internet. Today, more than two million developers use the company’s software, and its client roster boasts 100% of the S&P 500, including Fidelity, Morgan Stanley, Exxon, Intuit and Bank of America. As Infragistics nears its fourth decade in business, Beres will drive its next phase of growth with a focus on AI, while nurturing the innovative spirit that has fueled the company’s longevity in the tech industry.



Beres will lead the continued integration of AI across Infragistics’ core products, including Ignite UI, Reveal, Indigo.Design, App Builder and Slingshot, to improve clients’ operational efficiency and enable them to make faster, data-driven decisions. Its tools already leverage AI, including embedded business intelligence platform Reveal and data-driven management tool Slingshot which empower teams to simplify complex data and generate actionable AI-driven insights and visualizations, while low code platform App Builder uses AI to streamline app development. Beres will build on these capabilities to drive new innovations and advance the company’s broader AI strategy and product roadmap.

“We’ve always been ahead of the curve–and now in the era of AI, we’re leveraging our 35+ years of experience navigating some of the most transformative times in tech to keep both our customers and our business ahead,” said Dean Guida, CEO and Founder, Infragistics. “Jason is the perfect person to usher us into this next chapter. With over 20 years at the company, he has worked closely with all of our customers and he knows the business at every level to drive change throughout the organization.”

As COO, Beres will also oversee the implementation of AI tools across internal operations, optimizing processes and workflows for efficiency and scale, while enabling employees to achieve more. He will lead the team’s growth and strengthen AI expertise among both new and existing employees. By increasing AI adoption, Infragistics will empower their teams to experiment, iterate and deliver solutions faster. These efforts build on Infragistics’ Innovation Lab and Fund, which was launched in 2021 to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and continuous innovation.

“We’re transforming the company from the inside out—while we continue to scale our teams, we will also be infusing AI into everything from our operations to what we deliver to clients,” said Beres. “We’ve built a strong culture of innovation at Infragistics, and in this next step we will combine that meticulously crafted talent foundation with AI to make powerful data-driven decisions for our business.”

Beres has 25+ years of experience managing teams across the software development lifecycle. Before joining Infragistics, he began his career as a software engineer at companies including Computer Ways Inc., Homnick Systems and Diversified Data. He has authored/co-authored 10 books on software development.

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff, and its newest application Slingshot gives teams a single place to collaborate, make data-driven decisions, manage projects, share content and set goals.Infragistics’ clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

