HUB Cyber Security Outlines Visionary HUB Token Roadmap to Enable Frictionless Stablecoin, Crypto, and Remittance Transactions Through Self-Sovereign Identity

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in confidential computing and advanced cybersecurity solutions, today announced its strategic roadmap to launch the HUB Token (“HUBT”), a next generation utility token designed to power the Company’s Trvsthub™ platform during the first quarter of 2026. This initiative is a key component of HUB’s broader strategy to monetize its AI-native Secured Data Fabric (SDF) through blockchain integration, enabling a secure, self-sovereign identity framework that supports frictionless data and financial transactions.

With this roadmap, HUB will integrate its AI-native Secured Data Fabric (SDF) with blockchain technology to target the $47 billion global digital identity solutions market, projected to reach over $200 billion by 2034, as well as the $282 billion stablecoin market, the $1.7 billion crypto payment gateways sector, and the $913 billion global remittances industry.

At its core, HUBT is designed to enable users to leverage self-sovereign identity (SSI) as a foundational layer for verifiable, user-controlled digital identities, that transforms compliance-heavy processes into value-generating assets. This decentralized approach aims to resolve the financial services “compliance challenge” of rising costs, fraud vulnerabilities, and user friction, particularly in stablecoin settlements, crypto payments, and cross-border remittances, where traditional KYC/AML requirements can currently add days to transactions and inflate fees by up to 7%.

Envisioned SSI Utility for Frictionless Financial Flows. We believe centralized identity systems create bottlenecks that stifle innovation in digital finance. We also believe that financial institutions face:

• Escalating Compliance Costs: KYC/AML verification can cost up to $30 million annually per institution, with individual reviews hitting $3,000 – exacerbated in volatile markets like crypto, where repeated checks are needed for every transaction.

• Rampant Fraud Risks: Cybercrime is forecasted to exceed $10.5 trillion globally by 2025, with 79% of organizations reporting payments fraud in 2024, including exploits in unverified stablecoin transfers and remittance chains.

• User Abandonment: Lengthy onboarding processes lead to high drop-off rates, costing billions in lost revenue amid the shift to instant digital payments.

Trvsthub™, powered by HUBT, will decentralize identity management, turning these pain points into opportunities for efficiency and trust. We intend for users to control their data via secure digital wallets, enabling “verify once, reuse everywhere” mechanics that integrate seamlessly with blockchain protocols for low-friction value transfers.

Trvsthub™ Roadmap: SSI as the Backbone for Secure, Instant Transactions. Trvsthub™ will be an open-source, blockchain-anchored SSI platform that will equip users and enterprises with quantum-resilient tools for identity verification without compromising privacy:

• Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Core: Individuals will store and manage credentials in personal wallets, eliminating centralized vulnerabilities and enabling portable proof-of-identity across ecosystems.

• Blockchain Anchored Privacy: Zero-knowledge rollups (ZK-rollups) will allow credential verification without revealing underlying data, ideal for compliant stablecoin issuance and crypto wallet linkages.

• Verifiable Credentials (VCs): W3C-standard VCs will support instant, interoperable sharing—compatible with Ethereum, Polygon, and other chains—for “one-time” KYC that persists across services.

• Interoperable Framework: Designed for global standards, ensuring seamless integration with DeFi protocols, payment rails, and remittance networks.

We believe this three-pillar value proposition will directly enhance SSI utility in targeted use cases once launched:

Quantum-Resilient Security: Cryptographic VCs and decentralized ledgers will mitigate fraud in high-volume crypto environments, where SSI-linked wallets can authenticate transactions in real-time. Instant Onboarding: Will reduce multi-day verifications to seconds, slashing abandonment in mobile-first crypto payments and remittances. Dramatic Cost Savings: Will automate compliance, cutting KYC expenses by up to 80% - critical for scaling in the $913 billion remittances market, where fees often erode 6-7% of transfer value.



“HUBT and Trvsthub™ mark the next leap in HUB's evolution,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security. “Our strategy is robust and execution-focused, combining military-grade cybersecurity, AI, and blockchain innovation.”

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) whether HUB will be able to successfully develop and launch its proposed utility token and Trvsthub™ platform and whether such launch will be completed within the intended time period; (ii) whether HUB will be successful in realizing the intended benefits of its proposed utility token and Trvsthub™ platform; (iii) whether HUB will be successful in commercializing its proposed utility token and Trvsthub™ platform; (iv) whether HUB will be able to comply with existing and proposed regulatory requirements regarding its proposed utility token and Trvsthub™ platform; (v) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (vi) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB’s business; (vii) expectations regarding HUB’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (viii) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (ix) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (x) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (xi) limited liquidity and trading of HUB’s securities; (xii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (xiii) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

Sources for Financial Metrics in this Press Release



