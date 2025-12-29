HUB Cyber Security Awarded NIS 16 Million Government Contract by the Israeli Ministry of Interior

TEL AVIV, Isreal, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global provider of confidential computing and secured data fabric technologies, today announced that it has been awarded a NIS 16 million (approximately US$5 million) government contract by the Israeli Ministry of Interior. The Company believes that this project has the potential to generate revenues to HUB of approximately NIS 14.5 million (approximately US$4.5 million) over the next two years.

The contract will be executed and delivered through HUB’s Professional Services division and is expected to be performed over a period of up to two years, with potential extensions, subject to standard governmental terms and performance milestones. The engagement includes deployment, integration, and ongoing operational support of secure cyber and data protection capabilities within mission-critical government environments.

The award follows a competitive procurement process and reflects continued execution momentum and success across HUB’s platform, spanning both technology deployments and services engagements, as the Company deepens its footprint within top-tier government and other regulated industry systems.

This award represents HUB’s third governmental/institutional contract secured during this month, underscoring consistent demand for HUB’s capabilities across multiple customer segments and solution areas.

“This is our third institutional award this month. These wins span different portions of our platform, but they share one common denominator: trust earned through execution and delivery,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB. “Governments and regulated institutions seek to engage HUB where systems are critical and the margin for error is zero.”

The Company expects the contract to contribute to its backlog and revenue visibility in line with its operating plan.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB’s business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB’s securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com