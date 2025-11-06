Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rosebloom Enterprises AB
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Andreas Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 129194/5/4
Transaction date: 2025-10-31
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1199 Unit price: 4.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1199 Volume weighted average price: 4.3 EUR