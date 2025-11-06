BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Bolloré SE
Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 449 451 648,32 euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 octobre 2025 :




Total actions émises


2 809 072 802



Total droits de vote


5 079 840 135



Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée


5 064 517 297

Le 6 novembre 2025


BOLLORÉ SE
