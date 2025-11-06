Integer Technologies Announces Strategic Investment from Razor’s Edge to Accelerate Growth





CEO Duke Hartman and COO Josh Knight, Ph.D., are poised to lead Integer’s next phase of accelerated growth with a strategic investment from Razor’s Edge.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a defense technology company delivering artificial intelligence-driven cyber; sensing and perception; and autonomy software solutions to national security customers, today announced a strategic growth investment from Razor’s Edge, a national security-focused technology investment firm based in Northern Virginia. This strategic investment will enhance Integer’s rapid growth and accelerate Integer’s delivery of key capabilities in the maritime domain to support national security programs.

Since its founding in early 2021 by Duke Hartman and Josh Knight, Ph.D., Integer has been purpose-built to provide the U.S. and its allies with a technological edge in the next generation battlefield by delivering capabilities for the maritime domain underpinned by the latest artificial intelligence technologies. Integer’s innovative approach gives national security customers the ability to adapt to complex and dynamic conditions through customized models.

“We believe that the Integer team’s software focus, coupled with its capabilities in secure command and control; sensing and perception; and ISR will close capability gaps for critical maritime missions,” said Jack Kerrigan, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Razor’s Edge. “We are excited to back a team of highly technical founders who are as motivated as we are to deliver for the national security mission and the end customers we support.”

“Integer Technologies has established itself as an emerging leader, driving the cutting edge of naval autonomy and software solutions forward. Their expertise in developing proprietary physics-based models and transparent, easy-to-use software solutions gives them a distinct advantage over ‘black box’ competitors in the market,” said Peggy Styer, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Razor’s Edge. “We look forward to partnering with Duke and Josh to rapidly scale these capabilities from R&D to mission-ready deployment.”

Headquartered in Columbia, S.C., Integer has expanded to three office locations across the country and grown to 76 employees over the last three years. Integer was recognized as the No. 1 Fastest Growing Company in South Carolina in 2024 and is ranked No. 95 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies (No. 3 in Government Services).

“When Josh and I started this company, our goal was to transition cutting-edge research from university labs and other innovation centers into reliable technology for our national security customers, to give them an unfair advantage as they work to keep our country safe,” said Duke Hartman, Integer CEO and Co-founder. “I am amazed at the speed, passion, and skill with which our team and our partners have developed the arsenal of technical capabilities we now offer. This investment from Razor’s Edge is a validation of this work and will accelerate our software development efforts. Razor’s Edge has an excellent reputation for scaling up founder-led organizations and we’re honored to partner with such an impressive team with deep expertise deploying technology for national security missions.”

“This is a really exciting time for all of us at Integer,” said Josh Knight, Ph.D., Integer COO and Co-founder. “Our portfolio of applied research programs is growing fast and solving some of the hardest problems in defense, from autonomous systems, to ships, and even cyber. This is all thanks to our outstanding team of scientists, engineers, professionals, and partners who share our values and our mission. As we continue to grow, we’re seeing more and more demand for our technical capabilities from new customers in the operational and acquisition communities – including for our dynamic mission assurance software that enables users to adapt their deployed systems to changing goals and conditions. We knew the team at Razor’s Edge were the right partners for Integer because we share the same mission of delivering technology that will make a difference to our country’s security.”

About Integer Technologies

Integer is a defense technology and software company dedicated to creating a safer world by transforming innovative research into impactful technology for our national security and industry customers. Our software empowers humans and machines to make better decisions, faster in uncertain environments. We offer digital engineering capabilities across a portfolio that includes robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems. Integer was recognized as South Carolina’s No. 1 Fastest Growing Company in 2024. Visit www.integer-tech.com for more information.

About Razor’s Edge

Razor’s Edge, a Reston, Virginia-based growth equity firm, invests in high-growth technology companies solving significant challenges in national security and other adjacent markets. In addition to providing capital to accelerate the pace of innovation, Razor’s Edge offers direct and practical operational support informed by decades of collective experience in the national security sector. The Razor’s Edge team works tirelessly to identify disruptive technologies and capabilities that can solve and deliver critical mission needs. For more information, visit www.razorsvc.com.

