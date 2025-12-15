Integer Technologies Hires New Marketing Leader





COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation, announced today that Paul Frommelt has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

In this role, Frommelt will be responsible for driving brand reputation and elevating awareness for the next-gen defense tech firm as it continues its strategic growth in advanced technology development and operational solutions delivery for U.S. defense. This includes highlighting the company’s emerging AI-driven decision support, cyber, sensing and perception, and autonomy software capabilities.

“Our cutting-edge research, arsenal of technical capabilities, and deep expertise deploying technology deserves a spotlight, now more than ever,” said Duke Hartman, Integer CEO and co-Founder. “A world-class organization deserves a world-class marketing engine to support it. Paul brings that to Integer.”

Frommelt joins Integer from AeroVironment, where he led the industry-leading drone maker's marketing and communications efforts amidst tremendous growth and surging demand. Prior to AeroVironment, Frommelt led marketing and communications for a trio of private equity-backed defense tech firms – Centauri, Eqlipse and BlueHalo – shepherding the brands through their sales for a combined $5 billion.

“Integer is purpose-built to occupy the unique intersection of transitioning deep technical research to rapid operational deployment – a rare combination in today’s defense market," said Frommelt. “As the landscape of modern warfare evolves, the demand for intelligent and autonomous systems has never been higher. Integer has the engineering talent and the backing to lead this charge, and I am eager to amplify our story to the customers and partners who need these solutions most.”

Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Integer has been recognized as the No. 1 fastest-growing company in South Carolina in 2024 and is ranked No. 95 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies (No. 3 in government services).

The company recently announced a strategic growth investment from Razor’s Edge, a national security-focused technology investment firm based in Reston, Virginia.

About Integer Technologies

Integer is a defense technology and software company dedicated to creating a safer world by transforming innovative research into impactful technology for our national security and industry customers. Our software empowers humans and machines to make better decisions, faster in uncertain environments. We offer digital engineering capabilities across a portfolio that includes robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing and cyber-physical systems. Integer was recognized as South Carolina’s No. 1 fastest-growing company in 2024. Visit www.integer-tech.com for more information.

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Integer Technologies LLC

Mobile 703.609.9721

Email paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

Web www.Integer-Tech.com

Washington, DC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2c0204f-7ebf-4bbb-a5cd-18f44ee47a33