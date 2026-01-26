Integer Unveils DIGIT: Next-Gen Predictive Intelligence for Maritime Missions





COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a leading provider of predictive intelligence and mission-level planning for naval vessels that enables better, faster, and more responsive decision-making, today announced the launch of its DIGIT Mission Assurance Platform, engineered to secure decision advantage for autonomous and human-in-the-loop operations across the distributed maritime battlespace.

Built to thrive in denied, degraded, intermittent, and limited (DDIL) environments, DIGIT fuses high-fidelity digital twins with real-time environmental forecasting, empowering operators to assess, coordinate, and adapt mission plans at the tactical edge. By integrating real-time sensor data with physics-based models, platforms adapt automatically to evolving threats; and with persistent situational awareness, a continuous heartbeat of mission and vessel health gives operators critical state awareness for both manned and unmanned platforms even when traditional communication links are severed.

“The next generation of defense technology will be defined by software that can anticipate, not just respond,” said Duke Hartman, Integer co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “From platform-level introspection to global fleet orchestration, DIGIT provides the software architecture to win the fight. It represents a fundamental shift toward mission-aware technology, giving operators and autonomous systems the foresight to make confident decisions to deliver successful mission outcomes.”

DIGIT is scalable, interoperable, and adaptable, with the ability to support manned and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, including the recently announced guided missile battleship and the future frigate. From a single vessel to an entire Golden Fleet, DIGIT gives operators the ultimate decision advantage: the ability to foresee failure and adapt at machine speed. DIGIT will launch with three modules to support the warfighter’s specific mission needs:

DIGIT COMMAND – The multi-agent mission manager designed for the shore-side commander. It feeds existing command and control (C2) with a decision-support layer that compliments the power of DIGIT across an entire theater of operations.

– The multi-agent mission manager designed for the shore-side commander. It feeds existing command and control (C2) with a decision-support layer that compliments the power of DIGIT across an entire theater of operations. DIGIT CORE – The introspective perception, planning, and resolution framework onboard a physical platform. DIGIT CORE delivers high-fidelity control over internal systems, enabling a level of precision that enhances human decision-making and platform responsiveness. This includes integrating real-time data with onboard modeling and simulation to continuously assess a craft’s propulsion and power systems, identify anomalies, and recommend corrective actions, expanding beyond traditional health monitoring to provide predictive, mission-level planning.

– The introspective perception, planning, and resolution framework onboard a physical platform. DIGIT CORE delivers high-fidelity control over internal systems, enabling a level of precision that enhances human decision-making and platform responsiveness. This includes integrating real-time data with onboard modeling and simulation to continuously assess a craft’s propulsion and power systems, identify anomalies, and recommend corrective actions, expanding beyond traditional health monitoring to provide predictive, mission-level planning. DIGIT UxV – The dynamic mission planning layer for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), engineered to transform autonomous platforms from simple executors into resilient, adaptive, and mission-aware agents, even when communications become difficult or impossible. DIGIT UxV models the interaction between the platform and the environment, providing the decision advantage necessary for mission success.





“DIGIT was purpose-built for mission assurance,” said Josh Knight, Ph.D., Integer co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. “It’s not just about monitoring systems; it’s about understanding how changes impact the entire mission. Our DIGIT software provides that operational context, allowing teams to adapt quickly and preserve mission effectiveness under real-world constraints.”

Integer’s DIGIT is currently supporting U.S. Navy UxV efforts, including mission assurance work for the Metron-developed Lancet™ long-range, multi-mission unmanned undersea vehicle. For more information about DIGIT, visit www.integer-tech.com/digit or email info@integer-tech.com.

About Integer Technologies

Integer is a defense technology and software company dedicated to creating a safer world by transforming innovative research into impactful technology for our national security and industry customers. Our software empowers humans and machines to make better decisions, faster in uncertain environments. We offer digital engineering solutions across a portfolio that includes robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems. Visit www.integer-tech.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

703.609.9721

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9ecf3f2-6fdb-4a00-af04-e9d02d5218e1