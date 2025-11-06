ACT Expo Named Fastest-Growing Transportation Show in the U.S., Demonstrating Rising Industry Demand for Advanced Fleet Technologies

Santa Monica, California, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Expo, the largest fleet technology conference and expo, has earned two major honors from Trade Show Executive: The Fastest Growing Gold 100 Transportation Show for 2024 and the Gold 100 Show with the Greatest Ascent for 2024.

Two Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Awards underscore ACT Expo’s role as the leading forum for fleets to evaluate the latest industry advancements and technologies, including AI, autonomous vehicles, connected tech, zero- and near-zero emission drivetrains, clean fuels and infrastructure, and more.

Trade Show Executive’s metrics-based awards spotlight shows that deliver exceptional value to attendees and exhibitors. ACT Expo’s recognition reflects the surging interest in advanced commercial transportation technologies that can help fleets cut costs, boost uptime, and meet sustainability goals while adapting to a rapidly digitalizing industry.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Trade Show Executive with these two awards,” said Erik Neandross, President of Clean Transportation Solutions at TRC, producers of ACT Expo. “This recognition reflects the growing importance of advanced fleet technologies and the appetite across the industry for credible, peer-driven education. Our entire team is proud to help fleet leaders make smarter, more informed decisions as they navigate this period of rapid change.”

The Next Chapter of Fleet Innovation

As ACT Expo returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center, May 4–7, 2026, its expansion mirrors the rapid evolution of the commercial transportation sector itself. While the show’s recent recognition underscores years of unprecedented growth, the reality is that we’ve only begun to scratch the surface of the transformation reshaping how fleets operate.

ACT Expo 2026 will spotlight the next wave of breakthroughs already redefining vehicle performance, safety, efficiency, and sustainability. From software-defined and connected vehicles to AI-driven fleet intelligence, LiDAR-powered perception systems, advanced driver-assistance technologies (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and autonomous operations, attendees will gain insight into how these technologies are converging to make fleets smarter, cleaner, and more competitive.

Through peer-led case studies and hands-on experiences, the event will explore how data analytics, automation, and intelligent energy management are improving uptime, lowering total cost of ownership, and accelerating real-world adoption across every fleet segment.

Beyond the digital frontier, ACT Expo will continue to showcase the industry’s most comprehensive lineup of ultra-clean vehicles and low-carbon fuels—including battery-electric and hydrogen trucks, renewable natural gas and propane platforms, and the rapidly expanding network of fueling and charging infrastructure enabling them.

Together, the program and expo hall create a one-stop opportunity to understand today’s technology landscape, navigate potential business disruption, and prioritize strategies validated by real-world fleet success stories that deliver measurable results. With the support of its long-standing presenting sponsors, Penske Transportation Solutions and Daimler Truck North America, ACT Expo 2026 will once again bring together every major player shaping the future of commercial transportation.

Early Bird Registration Open

Visit www.actexpo.com to learn more and secure your spot by December 12 before rates increase. The agenda will be published this month, so sign up for updates and be the first to know which fleet and technology leaders will take the stage.



About ACT Expo

ACT Expo is the most comprehensive event dedicated to advanced commercial vehicle technologies and best practices for deploying those technologies. Produced by TRC Companies, ACT Expo brings together fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure providers, and technology developers to share emerging solutions to the most pressing challenges and opportunities in commercial transportation, especially decarbonization. With 12,000+ attendees from 50+ countries, the event features cutting-edge exhibits, 275+ speakers, 200+ vehicles on display, and 500+ exhibitors and sponsors. ACT Expo serves as the definitive platform for showcasing real-world fleet success stories, launching new technologies, and shaping the future of commercial transportation. https://www.actexpo.com/

Attachments