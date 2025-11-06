Scripps Sports lands rights to 2026 Major League Volleyball (MLV) championship for ION

CINCINNATI, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scripps Sports has formed an exclusive broadcast partnership with Major League Volleyball (MLV) to bring the league’s championship to ION, The E.W. Scripps Company’s (NASDAQ:SSP) national sports and entertainment network that reaches every U.S. TV household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV/FAST services.

ION will carry the MLV’s two semifinal matches live on Thursday, May 7, 2026, as well as the championship on Saturday, May 9, with the host city to be announced.

“Volleyball is exploding in popularity worldwide, and MLV is driving the future of professional women’s volleyball in the U.S.,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “Bringing the 2026 MLV championship to our national audience is exactly what Scripps Sports is built for – showcasing elite women athletes and their sports that inspire millions of fans.”

The MLV is the latest to join Scripps Sports’ robust portfolio of women’s sports, which includes the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The MLV partnership announcement also follows Scripps Sports’ recent coverage of Athlos NYC 2025, a first-of-its-kind women’s-only track and field event, in October. Also coming this fall to ION is the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off – a premier early-season college basketball tournament held Thanksgiving weekend.

In a landmark move for the sport last summer, Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) and Major League Volleyball announced plans for a single, united league poised to elevate professional women’s volleyball in the United States. Beginning play in January 2026, MLV is an evolution of PVF, and the upcoming campaign will be recorded as the league’s third season. The league will feature eight teams based in Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Omaha, Orlando and San Diego and will grow to 10 in 2027 with additions in Northern California and Washington, D.C. The selection of the next set of outstanding players to join Major League Volleyball will take place on Monday, Nov. 24, as the latest group of newcomers is chosen by teams during the 2025 MLV Draft.

Additional details, including on-air talent and broadcast times, will come at a later date. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the Utah Mammoth, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About ION

A leading general entertainment and sports network, ION’s lineup features major cable and broadcast shows, original series, live sports and special event programming. ION is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in more than 40 markets.

About Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball, entering its third season, is the longest-running formal professional volleyball league for women in the United States. Designed to elevate the sport through world class competition, commercial innovation, and cultural relevance, MLV brings together elite athletes, visionary leadership and global ambition. With alignment to USA Volleyball and a commitment to Olympic development, MLV serves as the premier pathway from professional play to the world stage. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec0eaa5a-0516-47f9-8d46-78e7e6713d5c