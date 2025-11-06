A Smarter Way to Move: StarRez and Storage Scholars Announce Partnership to Support Campus Housing Teams

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez , the global leader in student housing and residential life software, today announced a new partnership with Storage Scholars , a student-founded moving and storage service that supports colleges and universities nationwide. Together, the companies offer a comprehensive, tech-enabled solution that will support the entire student journey, including move-in, move-out, and storage processes across campus housing operations.

Coordinating moves, shipping, and storage for belongings is a major challenge for higher education institutions and students, especially during peak periods like semester breaks and summer move-outs. Through this new partnership, campuses gain an integrated, modern solution that reduces logistical burdens while offering students convenience, security, and fast service.

“StarRez is dedicated to helping campus teams create safe, supportive, and seamless housing experiences,” said Jason Day, CEO of StarRez. “Partnering with Storage Scholars allows us to enhance the moving experience, giving institutions a way to assist students effectively whenever they need to move or store belongings.”

By combining StarRez’s powerful housing management technology with Storage Scholars’ student-led logistics expertise, institutions can better plan for high-volume transitions, streamline storage management, and create a safer, more organized environment during move-in and move-out events.

“Our company has always been built around students serving students,” said Matt Gronberg, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Storage Scholars. “By partnering with StarRez, we’re connecting that student-centered approach with technology that helps housing teams run more efficiently. It’s a win-win for campuses, staff, and the students they serve.”

Integrating Storage Scholars within the StarRez platform offers several important benefits:

An Affordable Solution: Higher education institutions now have a cost-effective way to support student moves.

Higher education institutions now have a cost-effective way to support student moves. Students Serving Students: Built by students for students, giving staff a built-in support network already familiar with campus operations.

Built by students for students, giving staff a built-in support network already familiar with campus operations. Support Without Extra Work: The partnership creates a one-stop college moving service that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows.

The partnership creates a one-stop college moving service that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows. Less Administrative Coordination: Staff can spend less time managing mail rooms & coordinating package deliveries, leaving more time for higher priority tasks.

Staff can spend less time managing mail rooms & coordinating package deliveries, leaving more time for higher priority tasks. Digital Inventory & Tracking: Students can track their items and receive text updates for security and visibility.



This partnership reflects a commitment to transforming the student housing experience through innovation and collaboration. By merging digital tools with trusted student-led logistics, StarRez and Storage Scholars are redefining how campuses manage transitions, making every move-in, move-out, and break period simpler, safer, and more efficient.

Learn more about the StarRez and Storage Scholars partnership: https://www.starrez.com/company/storage-scholars

About StarRez

StarRez is the global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for on and off-campus housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,100+ institutions across 25+ countries, StarRez supports more than 3 million beds annually with its user-friendly, all-in-one platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit www.starrez.com.

About Storage Scholars

Founded by college students for college students, Storage Scholars partners with universities nationwide to provide full-service moving, shipping, and storage solutions. By hiring student teams from each campus, Storage Scholars delivers local expertise and reliable support for seamless student transitions.

Media Contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]