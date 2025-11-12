StarRez Unveils Inaugural Higher Education Conference & Events Report

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez , the global leader in student housing software solutions, today announced the release of its inaugural Higher Education Conference & Events Report , unveiled during Conference Connect, the company’s annual C&E conference. As higher education institutions seek to diversify revenue sources in the face of widespread budget cuts , the report reveals an industry growing faster than its systems can handle, while offering a comprehensive analysis of how conferences and events held on campuses are being managed.

The report uncovers a strain between growing ambition and the systems needed to support it. 75% of higher education institutions expect growth in the conference and events sector in the next three years, and over half now operate year-round programs instead of seasonal ones. Yet, most campus conference and events teams remain small, with six or fewer full-time staff. At the same time, many institutions still largely rely on time-consuming, fragmented processes: 57% of institutions use two to three different systems to handle conferences and events, and one in five use four or more systems, many of which require manual workflows. As the demands on campus events staff grow, dissatisfaction with existing tools might only increase if institution leaders do not respond.

“Campus conference and events teams are doing incredible work to drive engagement and revenue, often with limited staff and fragmented systems,” said Jason Day, CEO of StarRez. “This report shines a light on their innovation and resilience, as well as the growing need for integrated tools that empower them to achieve even more. We know there is tremendous opportunity for growth in the industry – now it’s time to equip them.”

Along with the mismatch between expanding ambition and the infrastructure required to sustain it in the industry, the report explores several key themes that will shape the future of higher education conference and events strategies:

Institutions Should Maximize Revenue Sources: Many campuses still leave revenue on the table. Only 60% of campus housing capacity is used for conference guests, and a majority of institutions rely primarily on youth camps and internal events. The report identifies a clear opportunity to leverage underused housing through short-stay programs, external events, and corporate rentals. Experience and Efficiency Are the New Differentiators: While price and location remain top priorities, on-campus events success is increasingly driven by communication, speed, and service quality. Delays and inefficiencies in communication and billing are among the most common pain points identified by survey respondents, underscoring that operational excellence is becoming the new competitive focus. Are AI and Automation the Future?: The report also highlights cautious curiosity about emerging technologies. While only 5% of institutions currently use AI tools, 35% want to learn more, and 15% are actively exploring AI-driven applications. The greatest perceived upside lies in guest communications and administrative automation, two areas where AI is poised to redefine efficiency within events and conference management.



To learn more, read the complete 2025 Higher Education Conference & Events Report: https://hubs.ly/Q03SFq8N0

