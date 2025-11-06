Ensurge Micropower ASA – Q3 2025

Highlights

Shauna McIntyre appointed new CEO of Ensurge Micropower ASA.

New Board of Directors, including the election of Alex Munch-Thore as new Chairman of the Board.

Signed Joint Development Agreement with Corning, a Fortune 500 industry-leading innovator in glass, ceramics, and materials science.

Signed Investment Agreement with Corning, benefiting from full-time Corning resources on-site at Ensurge to support ongoing development of ultra-high performance product line extension using Corning’s Ribbon Ceramic substrate.

Successfully shipped numerous battery prototypes as fulfillment toward evaluation agreements

Improved manufacturing throughput, quality and repeatability including roll-to-roll (R2R) cell layer manufacturing and battery cell assembly.

Progressing multi-year paid development programs across medical and consumer sectors.

About Ensurge Micropower:

Ensurge (www.ensurge.com) powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

