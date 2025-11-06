Xtreme One Entertainment Adds Football to its Sports Platform, Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire The 7on7 Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and SEATTLE, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI), a leading innovator in live sports and entertainment and the parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire The 7on7 Association, the nation’s fastest-growing youth football league redefining the future of competitive and development-level football.

The proposed acquisition represents a significant milestone in Xtreme One’s multi-sport expansion strategy, positioning the company to capitalize on the synergies of live sports, media monetization, and digital fan engagement. Through strategic mergers and acquisitions, Xtreme One is building a next-generation entertainment ecosystem that leverages its event operations, media distribution, and sponsorship capabilities to elevate emerging sports and athletes worldwide.





“Our vision is simple: combine elite competition with world-class production and data-driven, AI-based player development,” said Taylor Barton, Founder and President of The 7on7 Association. “Once finalized, this integration with Xtreme One would accelerate that vision. We expect added production capacity, broader sponsor access, and scalable technology resources to help unlock new audiences, new markets, and new opportunities for our athletes.”

The 7on7 Association is a premier non-contact football league emphasizing speed, strategy, and skill development. Hosting 19 tournaments, predominantly across the West Coast, and three elite showcases in Washington, Alaska, and for the first time ever, Hamburg, Germany, the 7on7 format blends the core of traditional football with a fast-paced, high-skill structure optimized for both players and fans.

In another groundbreaking first for the 7on7 Association, the organization will launch a Girls Flag Football Circuit in 2026, capitalizing on the sport’s surging popularity, growing participation at the youth and high school levels, and its upcoming inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Its scalable tournament model and digital-first fan community create a powerful growth platform perfectly aligned with Xtreme One’s mission to blend competition, content, and culture.

“We’re executing on our game plan to move into complementary sports, and this is a major move in the fastest growing category of development and pre-professional sports in the U.S.,” said Jeff Lambert, Chairman of Xtreme One Entertainment. “7on7’s explosive growth, youth appeal, and media potential is unrivaled in sports today. This acquisition expands our reach, diversifies our revenue base, and reinforces Xtreme One’s leadership in emerging sports entertainment.”

Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment, added: “7on7 reflects the same intensity, energy, and authenticity that define Xtreme One. With our production infrastructure, athlete marketing and NIL programs, and global media partnerships, we can scale 7on7 Association into a premier global property that unites fans, communities, and future athletes.”





The announcement follows Xtreme One’s recently approved expansion plan, which includes a planned uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market and a $25 million Tier 2 Regulation A (Reg A) stock offering to fund acquisitions, media production, and new sports verticals. The company’s strategy emphasizes margin expansion, brand diversification, and long-term shareholder value creation.

“Bringing The 7on7 Association into our portfolio is more than an acquisition—it’s a strategic integration designed to enhance margins, expand market share, and deliver sustained value to shareholders,” Defendis added. “Together, we’re building a scalable, multi-sport platform with global reach and long-term upside.”

The company expects to provide additional details on the 7on7 acquisition at closing, which is expected by the end of the fourth quarter 2025.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., Xtreme One licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 50 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced six nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on beIN Sports, Band Sports Brazil, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing list of media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global. Investors can access rewards, merchandise discounts, and VIP event opportunities through the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards Program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

About The 7on7 Association

Based in Seattle, Washington, The 7on7 Association is a leading organizer of competitive 7-on-7 and 5-on-5 football tournaments and leagues across the West Coast and beyond. The organization is dedicated to delivering athletes high-quality reps, skill development, spirited competition, and an enjoyable experience both on and off the field. Founded 9-years ago by former Division 1 collegiate quarterback and coach, Taylor Barton, the organization serves thousands of athletes and more than 250 teams from Washington, California, Oregon, Idaho, Texas, Hawaii, Alaska, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Montana, and Canada. For more information, visit www.the7on7association.com/

