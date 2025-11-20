Xtreme One Entertainment Announces Strategic Collaboration with DealMaker to Support Its Capital Raise for Multi-Sport Growth Strategy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink: XONI), the parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) and a rising force in live sports and entertainment, today announced a strategic capital-raising collaboration with DealMaker, the fintech leader in digital securities issuance. This collaboration will fuel the Company's capital raise strategy aimed at accelerating Xtreme One's growth in its existing and new sports verticals and leagues.

DealMaker will provide Xtreme One with the strategic and digital infrastructure required to invite accredited and retail investors to participate in the company’s growing portfolio of sports and live-event assets.

Building on momentum from the acquisition and relaunch of its Xtreme Fighting Championships, Xtreme One is now executing a broader growth strategy focused on:

Acquiring and developing scalable live sports leagues and event properties

Expanding global media rights and audience development

Monetizing fan engagement and ownership through digital participation models

Creating shared infrastructure across content distribution, sponsor engagement, live event production, and promotional marketing





The Company recently announced a Letter of Intent to acquire The 7on7 Association, a national football organization, representing the next step in building a diversified portfolio spanning combat sports, emerging team sports, and youth-to-professional development pathways.

“This collaboration lays the financial and operational groundwork for our larger vision, the development of a multi-sport entertainment platform,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “DealMaker is an innovative and respected leader in the space and shares our vision of sports as an asset class. This is evidenced by their launch of DealMaker Sports, an innovative financial model focused on fan-led ownership which aligns perfectly with where we believe sports and sports ownership are headed.”

DealMaker has facilitated more than $2 billion across 1,000+ offerings, providing issuers with investor acquisition systems, automated onboarding, compliance support, and digital transaction execution.

Under the agreement, DealMaker will support:

Capital raise structure and regulatory planning

Investor funnel development and audience conversion strategy

Retail and accredited investor onboarding

Technology infrastructure powering the investment platform





The investment offering is expected to open this quarter once regulatory filings and platform buildout are complete.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., Xtreme One licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 50 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced six nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on beIN Sports, Band Sports Brazil, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing list of media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global. Investors can access rewards, merchandise discounts, and VIP event opportunities through the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards Program at TiiCKER.com/XONI .

About DealMaker

Headquartered in New York City, DealMaker is the future of capital raising. With over $2.3 billion capital raised, DealMaker’s AI-driven platform provides companies with the unique ability to own their end-to-end capital raising lifecycle - providing a single platform to acquire, convert and engage retail investors. Dealmaker's white label approach ensures companies own their data and their future while seamlessly managing compliance, payments and investor relations - letting them focus and building their brand, their community and their business. For more information, visit dealmaker.tech.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 30 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10010, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck. DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of the Issuer. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT soliciting this investment or making any recommendations by collecting, reviewing, and processing an Investor's documentation for this investment. DealMaker Securities LLC conducts Anti-Money Laundering, Identity and Bad Actor Disqualification reviews of the Issuer, and confirms they are a registered business in good standing. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT vetting or approving the information provided by the Issuer or the Issuer itself.

