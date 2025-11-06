National Advertising Review Board Recommends AT&T Modify “Learn How Everyone Gets iPhone 16 Pro on Us” Claim

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A panel of BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate advertising body of BBB National Programs, has recommended that AT&T Services, Inc. modify its advertising to avoid conveying a false message regarding eligibility for an iPhone device offer.

The underlying National Advertising Division (NAD) case (#7501) was initiated by Verizon Communications Inc. under Fast-Track SWIFT, an expedited process for single-issue advertising.

In that challenge, NAD found that in the challenged “Learn how everyone gets iPhone 16 Pro on us” claim, reasonable consumers understand there are limitations to the term “everyone” but that some may interpret “everyone” to mean every person who becomes an AT&T subscriber is eligible and may be surprised that it is not everyone who gets an iPhone, but only those who subscribe to specific plans.

Therefore, NAD recommended AT&T modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that everyone is eligible for the offer or to clearly and conspicuously disclose that although everyone can be eligible for the offer, they must subscribe to certain plans.

The NARB panel agreed with NAD’s conclusion that the challenged advertising, on its face, conveys a false message that everyone “gets” a free phone and does not clarify the message by disclosing a material limitation to the offer of a free cell phone in a clear and conspicuous manner.

The panel recommended AT&T modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that everyone is eligible for AT&T’s free cell phone offer, or to clearly and conspicuously disclose that subscribers to value plans are not eligible or otherwise make clear the extent of plan eligibility.

In its advertiser statement, AT&T stated that it will “comply with NARB’s decision.”

