Medical Device CMO and CDMO Market In-Depth Insight by Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical device CMO and CDMO market is experiencing robust growth and is projected to generate substantial revenue over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. This upward trend is driven by shifting consumer preferences, rapid technological innovation, and the growing need for operational efficiency within the medical device industry.

As manufacturers increasingly outsource production, assembly, and development processes, contract manufacturing and development organizations (CMOs and CDMOs) are becoming vital partners in enhancing productivity, reducing costs, and accelerating time-to-market. The market’s expansion is further fueled by the rising demand for advanced medical devices, stringent regulatory standards, and continuous technological advancements.

Regionally, North America currently dominates the market, supported by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a strong presence of major medical device companies. Meanwhile, Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions are emerging as high-growth markets, driven by increasing healthcare investments and expanding adoption of outsourced manufacturing and development services.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By service type, the component manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By service type, the finished device assembly segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By device class, the class II devices segment led the medical device CMO and CDMO market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

By device class, the class III devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By device type, the orthopedic devices segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

By device type, the drug-device combination products segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By material/technology platform, the ceramics segment dominated the market.

By material/technology platform, the electronics/mechatronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the large medical device OEMs segment held the largest medical device CMO and CDMO market share in 2024.

By end user, the mid-size & emerging OEMS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is a Medical Device CMO and CDMO?

The global medical device CMO and CDMO market involves the outsourcing of development and/or manufacturing processes for medical devices to third-party specialist firms. This market provides crucial services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), who can then reduce capital expenditure, access specialized technologies like advanced 3D printing and automation, and accelerate time-to-market by focusing on their core competencies like research and marketing.

What are the Key Drivers in the Medical Device CMO and CDMO Market?

A prominent driver is the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, rising outsourcing of non-care functions like manufacturing and development, to focus internal resources on research & development, marketing, and sales. Stringent and complex regulatory landscape, rising complexity of devices, and expansion in emerging markets.

What are the Major Trends in the Medical Device CMO and CDMO Market?

In June 2024, DuPont acquired Donatelle Plastics Incorporated to bring advanced capabilities in medical device injection moulding and assembly in-house.

In February 2025, Jabil acquired Pharmaceutics International Inc. to broaden its integrated healthcare and drug-device combination product capabilities.

In March 2024, Alcami Corporation and Tanvex CDMO (March 2024) partnered to offer a complete solution from bulk drug substance to finished drug products.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Medical Device CMO and CDMO Market?

The market is mainly facing a hurdle in the rising connectivity of medical devices, increasing cybersecurity risk, supply chain volatility and geopolitical risk. Significant shortage in qualified professionals, particularly in specialized areas, and high cost of innovation hindered the market growth.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market. The mature healthcare infrastructure and robust ecosystem of major pharmaceutical and biotech firms. The significant R&D investment, a clear regulatory framework, and high demand for advanced and complex medical devices. This established environment and the presence of leading CDMOs and OEMs cemented the region's market leadership.

For instance,

In October 2024, Biomerics launched new metal injection molding (MIM) services to strengthen its focus on advanced metals manufacturing for complex, high-precision interventional devices.



Why did Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034 in the medical device CMO and CDMO market. The cost-effective manufacturing and a large, skilled workforce. The region became a prime destination for global companies seeking supply chain diversification and lower costs, driven by countries like India and China offering strong capabilities and supportive government initiatives. Investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and local facility expansions.

For instance,

In November 2024, Terumo BCT partnered with Terumo Medical Products to invest in a production facility in Hangzhou to provide locally made blood collection and apheresis devices for the Chinese market.



Major Medical Device CMOs and CDMOs with Certified Facility in 2024-2025

Facility Lonza Group AG Received GMP licenses from the FDA, EMA, and MHRA for various products. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. FDA-registered and compliant with global standards, supporting end-to-end services for small molecules, biologics, and cell/gene therapies. Jabil Inc. They operate FDA-registered facilities and have a strong North American presence.

Segmental Insights

By Service Type Analysis

Which Service Type Led the Medical Device CMO and CDMO Market in 2024?

The component manufacturing segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2024. They are increasing their operational efficiency and focusing on core competencies like R&D. The rising demand for complex medical devices (especially Class II and Class III) and the need for faster time-to-market and enhanced supply chain resilience.

However, the finished device assembly segment is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR. The OEMs are increasingly outsourcing to manage the complexity of modern medical devices. This trend allows manufacturers to significantly accelerate time-to-market and reduce capital expenditure while leveraging CDMOs' specialized expertise and advanced automation technologies like robotics. The ability of contract manufacturers to navigate stringent regulations and provide scalable, cost-effective assembly solutions

By Device Class Analysis

What Made the Class II Devices Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The class II segment held a major revenue share of the medical device CMO and CDMO market in 2024. This is a wide product range and diverse applications. Outsourcing for these devices, which require specialized controls but less intense regulation than Class III, provided significant cost and efficiency benefits to OEMs.

However, the class III devices segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. OEMs increasingly rely on CMOs and CDMOs to manage the extreme complexity and high risk associated with life-sustaining products like pacemakers and heart valves. This outsourcing trend allows manufacturers to leverage specialized expertise and advanced manufacturing technologies while avoiding significant capital investment and navigating stringent regulatory scrutiny more effectively.

By Device Type Analysis

What Made the Orthopaedic Devices Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The orthopaedic devices segment held a major revenue share of the medical device CMO and CDMO market in 2024. The sustained high demand from an ageing global population with musculoskeletal conditions. The orthopaedic OEMs are outsourcing complex, high-precision manufacturing of implants to specialized CDMOs, leveraging their advanced technologies like 3D printing for cost-efficiency, expertise, and adherence to strict regulatory standards.

On the other hand, the drug-device combination products segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for convenient, patient-centric solutions like insulin pumps and autoinjectors. This growth is accelerated by the complex manufacturing and regulatory needs of these advanced products, which push original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to partner with specialized CDMOs.

By Material/technology Platform Analysis

What Made the Ceramics Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The ceramics segment held a major revenue share of the medical device CMO and CDMO market in 2024. The high demand in orthopaedic and dental applications is due to its superior biocompatibility, durability, and wear resistance. OEMs strategically outsourced manufacturing of these ceramic-based devices to specialized CDMOs, leveraging their expertise in advanced materials and technologies like 3D printing.

However, the electronics/mechatronics segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. Due to the surge in demand for complex, connected devices, wearable tech, and IoMT applications. This expansion necessitates specialized expertise in miniaturization, robotics, and integrated electronics, which OEMs increasingly source from CDMOs to manage complexity and reduce costs. Leveraging advanced manufacturing capabilities and strategic partnerships allows CDMOs to accelerate time-to-market for innovative digital health solutions.

By End-user Analysis

What Made the Large Medical Device OEMs Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The large medical device OEMs segment held a major revenue share of the medical device CMO and CDMO market in 2024. The OEMs' ability to reduce capital expenditures, mitigate regulatory risks, and focus internal resources on core competencies like R&D and commercialization. By outsourcing to CDMOs for specialized expertise, scalability, and enhanced cost-efficiency, large OEMs accelerated their time-to-market and maintained market leadership, while navigating a highly regulated and competitive landscape.

However, the mid-size & emerging OEMs segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. There is access to expertise and technology, cost efficiency and reduced capital investment, and regulatory support. Their emphasis on faster time-to-market, access to innovative technologies, and global distribution through contract partners drives strong adoption.

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Medical Device CMO and CDMO Market?

In January 2025, Arterex acquired Adroit and Phoenix to strengthen global footprints and offer end-to-end solutions, particularly in Europe.

In January 2024, Integer Holdings acquired Pulse Technologies to enhance its micro-machining capabilities for structural heart devices.

Key Players List:

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions

Phillips-Medisize (a Molex company)

SMC Ltd.

Tecomet Inc.

Nemera (drug delivery device CDMO)

Celestica Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services (drug-device combination CDMO)

Gerresheimer AG (medical device CDMO division)

Viant Medical

Creganna Medical (part of TE Connectivity)

Tessy Plastics

Providien (a Carlisle company)

Nypro (Jabil subsidiary)

Benchmark Electronics

Nolato AB



Segments Covered in this Report

By Service Type

Product Design & Development

Prototyping & Rapid Manufacturing

Process Development & Validation

Component Manufacturing

Finished Device Assembly

Sterilization, Packaging, and Labeling

Quality & Regulatory Support



By Device Class

Class I Devices

Class II Devices

Class III Devices

Others

By Device Type

Orthopedic Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices

Drug-Device Combination Products

Dental Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

Wearables & Digital Health Devices

By Material/Technology Platform

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Electronics/Mechatronics

Others



By End User

Large Medical Device OEMs

Mid-size & Emerging OEMs

Startups & Innovators

Academic/Research Institutions collaborating on new device technologies

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





