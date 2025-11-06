Kite Hill Highlights Event Expertise with Artist and the Machine Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Hill , the award-winning integrated communications agency specializing in technology, media, and creative industries, announced a partnership with the upcoming Artist and the Machine summit, taking place November 19 in Los Angeles. This sponsorship is a testament to Kite Hill's extensive and successful history in event management, a key and growing service that distinguishes the B2B communications agency.

A leader in amplifying brands at the intersection of innovation and creativity, Kite Hill partners with clients from startups to Fortune 500 companies to tell stories that shape industries. The agency's deep expertise in producing and promoting high-impact events extends to both its owned initiatives and a diverse portfolio of client events throughout the year.

Notably, Kite Hill is the agency behind Communications Week, which the team launched from a grassroots gathering into a global community acquired by Ragan Communications , demonstrating its proven track record in building influential industry experiences and thought leadership platforms. This specialized event management offering continues to be a bright spot and unique service for the agency, providing unparalleled value to its clients.

Artist and the Machine is the premier gathering for decision-makers at the intersection of creativity and AI. The event convenes a diverse group of industry executives, pioneering artists, and innovators to explore how AI is redefining the creative process and human imagination.

“We are incredibly excited to work with Artist and the Machine summit, an event that truly sits at the nexus of AI and creativity,” said Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO and founder, Kite Hill. “Our mission is to amplify groundbreaking conversations and bring together diverse leaders shaping the future. This summit reflects the kind of innovation and collaboration that defines the next era of communications, and it perfectly showcases our proven ability to manage and promote impactful events for our clients and our own initiatives.”

“We are at an urgent moment when AI is profoundly impacting our self-perception as humans, leaders, and creators,” said Dani Van de Sande, Founder of Artist and the Machine. “That’s why we’re cultivating a creative-first, cross-disciplinary dialogue about AI that moves beyond fear and efficiency toward human connection and imagination.”

The November event will feature immersive experiences, live showcases, and interactive installations that highlight how AI is transforming the creative landscape for global brands, studios, and artists.

FAQs

What does the partnership entail? Kite Hill will serve as the official PR partner for the Artist and the Machine event.

How will Kite Hill support this event? Kite Hill will provide comprehensive event promotion, media outreach, and onsite press management.

What are Kite Hill’s event services? Kite Hill provides comprehensive event management services, encompassing strategic planning, production and logistics, event amplification, and post-event support, media relations, thought leadership, social media management, and owned content creation.

How can someone sign up for the Artist and the Machine event? Interested individuals can apply for attendance for the Artist and the Machine event through the official event website.







For more information about Artist and the Machine and to apply for attendance, visit https://artistandthemachine.com/

About Artist and the Machine

Artist and the Machine is the leading Summit at the forefront of AI & Creativity. The bi-yearly gathering in LA & NY is known for its elevated, strong curation that fosters inspiration and partnerships across creative innovation leaders, artists, and founders pioneering the future of creative Human-Machine collaboration. The LA AI & Creativity Summit on November 19, 2025 at The Preserve Hollywood will gather 300 handpicked leaders in the space, featuring a Main Stage, bespoke breakout sessions & workshops, and interactive demos. If you're exploring how AI is transforming creative work - you'll want to be in this room.

About Kite Hill

Kite Hill is an award-winning integrated communications agency partnering with B2B and tech businesses to engage audiences, build brand reputation, and drive growth. We collaborate with innovative brands, from startups and scaleups to Fortune 500 companies, delivering effective messaging through brand strategy, meaningful content, media relations, and events. Our services include digital experiences, personal branding, strategic paid media, and specialized B2B influencer support. Kite Hill has been recognized as one of the "Top Tech Specialist PR Agencies,” “Most Powerful PR Firms,” and a “Top 50 PR Firm in America” by the Observer and one of "America's Best PR Agencies" by Forbes.

