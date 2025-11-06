INE Refreshes CCNA Courses in Step with Cisco

Cary, NC, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global leader in IT training and certification, today announced updates to its Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) learning paths to align with Cisco’s recent rebranding of its associate-level certifications. Cisco has repositioned its Cybersecurity Associate and DevNet Associate programs under the CCNA umbrella, creating CCNA Cybersecurity and CCNA Automation. INE’s refreshed courses realignment of its learning paths ensure that learners and enterprise teams stay fully synchronized with Cisco’s evolving certification framework while addressing the renewed demand for networking fundamentals.

Supporting a New Era of CCNA Training

Cisco’s rebrand signals a strategic consolidation of associate-level credentials, emphasizing the centrality of networking across today’s cybersecurity, cloud, and automation disciplines. By immediately updating its CCNA learning paths, INE reaffirms its commitment to helping IT professionals master the foundations that underpin complex, modern infrastructures.

“An associate-level engineer is now expected to wear a lot of hats related to the fields of networking, cybersecurity, and automation," said Keith Bogart, Technical Training Instructor – Networking at INE. "But the underpinning of all of these is networking. Networking remains the backbone of every modern IT environment, powering everything from security, virtualization, and automation. INE’s updates ensure learners are current with Cisco’s direction and ready for what’s next.”

A Resurgence in Foundational IT Skills

As automation, hybrid cloud, and cybersecurity continue to transform operations, organizations are rediscovering the importance of hands-on, first-principles knowledge. CCNA-level certifications are again in high demand as enterprises seek professionals who can connect hardware, software, and security layers seamlessly.

Workforce data reflects this shift. Search interest and enrollment in CCNA courses have risen steadily since 2023, with employers reinstating requirements for validated networking skills in roles once dominated by tool-specific expertise. INE’s learner analytics show an 11% increase in adoption of its CCNA learning paths from 2024 to 2025, underscoring the growing demand for foundational networking training across both individual and enterprise audiences.

Drivers Behind the CCNA Resurgence

Multi-Cloud Complexity — Hybrid architectures have exposed skill gaps in network design and segmentation. CCNA-trained engineers provide the clarity needed to unify connectivity across diverse platforms.



Security Convergence — Zero Trust adoption blurs the line between networking and cybersecurity. CCNA Cybersecurity courses bridge that gap through practical device-hardening and segmentation labs.



Workforce Modernization — Professionals are renewing or expanding credentials to maintain relevance in automated environments, where foundational networking fluency supports AI-driven operations.



Skills Validation — Employers continue to report shortages of engineers proficient in routing, subnetting, and troubleshooting. Structured CCNA learning paths accelerate readiness for complex IT roles.





INE’s Updated CCNA Learning Paths

INE’s platform now offers updated learning paths for CCNA Cybersecurity and CCNA Automation, aligning with Cisco’s latest exam blueprints. Each path combines theoretical instruction with immersive virtual labs, enabling learners to configure, test, and troubleshoot real-world networks across hybrid environments.

“Learners want contextual understanding — how IP addressing ties into access policies, how VLANs impact segmentation, how routing influences security posture,” said Bogart. “These new CCNA paths give them that complete picture.”

The Broader Workforce Implication

INE’s alignment with Cisco’s certification expansion underscores a larger market correction: after a decade of deep specialization, the IT industry is returning to its roots. Foundational networking knowledge is again the prerequisite for innovation, automation, and resilience. As organizations confront multi-cloud complexity and AI-assisted infrastructure management, engineers fluent in networking fundamentals are indispensable.







About INE

INE is an award-winning, premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity education, including cybersecurity training and certification. INE is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.





