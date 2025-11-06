EV Battery Testing Market to Grow at 18.4% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global EV Battery Testing Market” is projected to increase from $4 billion in 2025 to $9.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% from 2025 through 2030.

The report segments the market for EV batter testing by testing types, services, battery types, propulsion methods, vehicle categories, and applications. It highlights growth opportunities across the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, as well as countries such as the U.S., China, India, and Germany. The report includes company profiles, patent analysis, ESG developments, and analyses of macroeconomic factors and competitive strategies.

This report is highly relevant today due to the accelerating global transition toward electric mobility and the implementation of stricter regulations around battery performance and safety. Rising concerns over thermal runaway and battery fires have made robust testing more critical than ever. At the same time, the development of advanced battery technologies, such as high-capacity lithium-ion and cell to pack designs, is pushing the need for more comprehensive and innovative testing solutions. These trends are driving demand for specialized EV battery testing services, making the insights from this report timely and valuable for industry stakeholders.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Adoption of higher voltage batteries: As electric vehicles evolve, manufacturers are shifting toward higher voltage battery systems to enable faster charging and better performance. These advanced systems require more precise and robust testing methods to ensure safety and efficiency, thereby driving demand for specialized battery testing solutions.

Increasing sales of EVs: The global rise in EV sales, fueled by environmental awareness and government incentives, is leading to a surge in battery production. Each battery must undergo rigorous testing before deployment, which increases the need for comprehensive EV battery testing services and infrastructure.

Advances in battery technologies: Innovations such as solid-state batteries and new chemistries are transforming the EV landscape. These emerging technologies require customized testing protocols to validate performance and safety, pushing the market to adopt more flexible and advanced testing systems.

Stringent battery safety regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing strict safety standards to prevent battery-related hazards like fires or explosions. Compliance with these regulations necessitates thorough testing across various parameters, increasing the demand for reliable and standardized battery testing processes.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $3.5 billion Market size forecast $9.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 18.4% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Testing, Type, Service, Battery Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Application and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East, and Africa) Market Drivers Adoption of higher voltage batteries.

Increasing sales of EVs.

Advances in battery technologies.

Stringent battery safety regulation.

Interesting facts:

With advances in highdensity cell-to-pack (CTP/CTC) architectures, solid-state systems, and repurposed batteries, EV battery testing is evolving from single-dimensional validation to comprehensive lifecycle management, ensuring that packs remain safe and perform through second-life deployment and grid service.

Stringent safety regulations and the global shift toward EV adoption in China, the U.S., and Germany have significantly increased demand for innovative EV battery testing to ensure safety and battery reliability.

Market leading companies such as SGS SA, TUV Nord, and DEKRA are deploying AI-driven diagnostics, robotic testing rigs, and high-speed non-invasive methods to accelerate cycle and performance tests that reduce overall time and costs.

Emerging startups:

Ace Test Labs: Ace Test Labs is an NABL-accredited and BIS-approved testing facility based in India, offering certification for batteries, including lithium-ion and solar PV modules, under various standards. It specializes in compliance testing for rechargeable batteries, UPS/inverter systems, and power converters, serving clients across the consumer electronics and energy sectors.

Applied Technical Services, LLC.: This is a U.S.-based ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited lab offering end-to-end EV battery testing across electrical, mechanical, chemical, and environmental domains. Its services include DC measurements, state-of-charge/health analysis, thermal cycling, CT defect inspection, impact and vibration testing, all aligned with international standards.

Green Testing Lab: Green Testing Lab focuses on developing high‑tech battery test rigs and conducting cell-to-pack abuse testing. It offers customized, flexible testing solutions for e‑mobility applications.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global EV battery testing market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $9.4 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 18.4%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Key drivers include:

Adoption of higher voltage batteries.

Increasing sales of EVs.

Advances in battery technologies.

Stringent battery safety regulation.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on testing, service, type, battery type, application, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region.

Which testing segment will be dominant through 2030?

The pack testing segment will dominate the market through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.

What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

Key challenges in the market:

Shortages of skilled workers.

High cost of testing equipment.

Key market opportunities:

Automation in testing facilities.

Government support for battery R&D.

Market leaders include:

APPLUS+

AVL

BUREAU VERITAS

DEKRA

DNV AS

ELEMENT MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

INFINITA LAB INC.

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

NEMKO

SGS SOCIETE GENERALE DE SURVEILLANCE SA

TUV NORD GROUP

TUV RHEINLAND

TUV SUD

UL LLC

