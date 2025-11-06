ADVISORY: Royal Canadian Legion to host Canada’s 2025 National Remembrance Day Ceremony

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A special visual salute to Veterans who gave their lives during the Second World War will highlight Canada’s National Remembrance Day Ceremony on Tuesday, November 11. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of that war, and of the liberation of the Netherlands.

“We must never forget the sacrifices of so many Canadian who literally handed us the freedoms we enjoy today,” says Dominion President Berkley Lawrence. “We thank all Canadians who attend a ceremony or take two minutes of silence to Remember Them.”

In Ottawa, National Ceremony proceedings will begin at the National War Memorial at 10:30 am EST and will include a Veterans’ Parade, marching contingents, and a 21-gun salute. A meaningful fly past of four CF-18 Hornet aircraft, and a single RCMP Black Hawk helicopter will also mark the occasion.

This year’s National Silver Cross Mother Mrs. Nancy Payne will lay a wreath on behalf of all military mothers who have lost children in service to their country. The passing of her son, Corporal Randy Payne, will also be acknowledged.

Among special guests and dignitaries will be:

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada

The Chief of the Defence Staff General Jennie Carignan

Legion Dominion President Berkley Lawrence

Representatives of the Youth of Canada

Members of many Veteran groups





After the proceedings, thousands of guests in attendance will place a Poppy on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This year marks its 25th anniversary. The Ceremony will be broadcast live on major television networks and on the Legion’s Facebook Live page. Countless other local ceremonies will take place across the country. To find one, please visit the Legion’s Ceremony Locator at Legion.ca.

On Remembrance Day evening, many thousands of animated Poppies – each representing one of Canada’s Fallen – will cascade down the Senate building at the National Arts Centre one final time, until midnight. Lapel Poppies can still be obtained at thousands of Poppy boxes throughout the country, and can be delivered to doorsteps through donations via the Legion’s new storefront on Amazon.ca.

Media requiring passes to attend on site in Ottawa are asked to contact the Parliamentary Press Gallery at: pressres2@parl.gc.ca

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With over 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

