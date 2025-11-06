There’s A New Livery in Town: Air Canada Reveals Special Livery in Collaboration with Disney’s “Zootopia 2”

“Zootopia 2” releases only in theatres November 26 and is featured on Air Canada’s Airbus A220

The Zootopia 2-inspired aircraft is Air Canada’s third Disney-themed livery

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today revealed a brand-new “Zootopia 2” themed aircraft livery celebrating Walt Disney Animation Studios’ highly anticipated sequel, only in theatres November 26. This special livery on an Airbus A220 aircraft, Fin 138 will be seen in the skies and at several destinations including Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York LaGuardia, Denver and Boston.





“This special livery is an exciting addition to our broader Disney relationship. It reminds us that travel, like storytelling, is about imagination, connection, and a little bit of magic,” said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada. “We’re proud to share this moment with Disney fans and families who love the adventure of travel. We can’t wait to see the movie in theatres, and to spot a special airline in Zootopia, which bears a striking resemblance to our own!”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Air Canada to bring the magic of ‘Zootopia 2’ to new heights—literally,” said Quincy Kelman, Vice-President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios Canada. “As Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return to the big screen, this collaboration invites fans to embark on an unforgettable journey where storytelling meets travel, celebrating the spirit of adventure that defines both Disney and Air Canada.”



Air Canada is also giving Aeroplan Members the chance to win* a wild adventure of their own – one of two vacations to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Bring your pack, pride or herd and come ready to fist pump your paws and howl your heart out with Zootopia: Better Zoogether, the all-new 4D show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park!

“Zootopia 2” is the third Disney movie-themed livery for Air Canada. In November 2023, the airline unveiled characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” on one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and in February 2022, the carrier unveiled an A220 livery featuring Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red.”

“Zootopia 2” opens only in theatres on November 26. Tickets available now.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About “Zootopia 2”

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle. From the Oscar®-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” opens in theatres November 26.

*No purchase or monetary consideration necessary to enter for the chance to win. Contest ends November 26, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Full details can be found at https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/special-offers/disney-promotion.html.

