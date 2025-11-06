Sports.com Named Title Sponsor at Soccerex Miami 2025

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”) announces that Sports.com is the Title Sponsor of Soccerex Miami 2025, taking place November 12–13, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

A senior SEGG delegation led by Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media, will attend alongside Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media, and. Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com and Head of Sports Acquisitions. Bircham will also appear as a guest speaker in a headline discussion exploring leadership, talent development, and the global business of football.

Global Branding and Presence

The Sports.com logo and brand will be prominently featured throughout the Miami venue including stage branding, walk‑and‑repeat backdrops, signage across the hall, and co‑branding on the official Soccerex website. Attendees will recognise the brand via its presence on the official event website and across Soccerex’s digital assets. Event information is available at Soccerex Miami 2025

This marks the flagship Sports.com sponsorship of the year.

Building Momentum from Earlier Events

This Miami edition represents the culminating flagship conference of the year for the brand. It follows successful events earlier this year with Sports.com engaged as event partner / sponsor in Istanbul and then Amsterdam.

As such, this is the third event in the sequence and the marquee moment for the brand in 2025.

Elite Clubs and Global Football Leaders Unite

Soccerex Miami 2025 will welcome representatives from leading clubs including Liverpool FC, Brentford FC, FC Dallas, Miami FC, Inter Miami CF, and New York City FC, alongside a host of MLS clubs, international federations and global guest speakers drawn from across the professional game.

The three‑day event will convene the sport’s top executives, investors and innovators to shape the roadmap toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with in‑depth sessions on club ownership, data & AI, women’s football, fan engagement, and cross‑border investment.

Quotes

Majed Al‑Sarour, President of Sports.com, said: “Partnering with Soccerex Miami as Title Sponsor reflects Sports.com’s mission to unite the global football community through innovation, media and technology. Having worked with world‑class organisations such as Newcastle United and Al‑Nassr FC, I understand how pivotal these global gatherings are in shaping the sport’s future and Sports.com is proud to be at the forefront.”

Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media, added: “Our partnership with Soccerex Miami represents a key milestone in SEGG’s mission to bridge sports, entertainment and technology on a global scale. As Title Sponsor, we’re not just supporting football’s biggest conversations, we’re helping create them.”

Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com, commented: “It’s an honor to speak at Soccerex Miami. Sports.com is passionate about developing the game and creating new opportunities for players and fans worldwide.”

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

About Sports.com

Sports.com is SEGG Media’s flagship global sports media platform, connecting fans, athletes and brands through live events, original content and next‑generation fan engagement.

About Soccerex

Soccerex is the world’s leading football‑business event, bringing together clubs, leagues, federations, investors and brands to network, transact and innovate. Soccerex Miami 2025 will take place November 11–13 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

