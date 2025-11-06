VEON’s Beeline Kazakhstan Partners with Starlink Direct to Cell to Launch Satellite Connectivity to Kazakhstan, with Support from Kazakhstan Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development





Almaty and Washington, DC, November 6, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), announces that Beeline Kazakhstan, its digital operator in Kazakhstan, is partnering with Starlink Direct to Cell to make essential connectivity accessible across Kazakhstan, including in remote areas not covered by terrestrial networks.

At a trilateral meeting held during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the United States, Beeline Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development signed a memorandum of understanding expressing support for Beeline Kazakhstan’s plans to offer Direct to Cell satellite connectivity. Following the commercial agreement signed in September, Beeline Kazakhstan plans to first launch messaging in 2026, and then introduce data connectivity as the next phase.

Beeline Kazakhstan is building on its previous initiatives to provide reliable mobile internet in remote areas and isolated communities in Kazakhstan, which is the 9th largest country in the world by land area. The company previously expanded its terrestrial network coverage to villages with populations of around 100 people and deployed solar energy panels to power off-grid base stations.

“Beeline Kazakhstan’s partnership with Starlink is a prime example of how global technology can strengthen national infrastructure. Integrating satellite and terrestrial networks will expand coverage and enable connectivity in areas where traditional infrastructure is not unfeasible. The ability to send a message from a smartphone in an area without terrestrial coverage using a direct satellite-to-mobile connection without any additional equipment addresses critical public safety concerns and, without exaggeration, has the potential to save lives,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“This partnership is a major milestone for connecting Kazakhstan,” said Evgeniy Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan. “From the mountains to the steppe, our aim is to provide reliable communication, and integrating Starlink Direct to Cell satellite with terrestrial connectivity brings that vision closer. This integration is a great opportunity to address the coverage gap in the most remote regions of our country in an efficient way.”

VEON has signed a global framework agreement with Starlink, a non-exclusive agreement that sets out the conditions for future collaboration on bringing Direct to Cell satellite connectivity to all of VEON’s operating markets. With this agreement, VEON became the first global telecom operator to enter into such a multi-country framework arrangement with Starlink.

Beeline Kazakhstan’s agreement to introduce Starlink’s direct-to-cell satellite connectivity builds on the recent progress in Ukraine, where Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV) successfully demonstrated messaging with Starlink Direct to Cell earlier this year.

“The unique conditions of the markets where we operate requires innovative solutions that empower communities to stay connected. I’m delighted to see that we are on track to deliver this through our collaboration with Starlink Direct to Cell in a second VEON market – Kazakhstan – following Ukraine,” added Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO. “We are excited to explore the potential to offer integrated terrestrial and satellite connectivity to VEON’s more than 150 million subscribers across all five of the markets where we operate.”

Beeline Kazakhstan’s testing and commercial launch of Starlink Direct to Cell services in Kazakhstan is subject to standard regulatory approvals.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Beeline Kazakhstan

Beeline Kazakhstan serves 11.7 million customers with mobile connectivity and around one million with fixed internet services. Since 2018, the company has been executing its digital operator strategy. Over the past five years, leveraging its expertise in digital solution development, Beeline Kazakhstan has created an ecosystem of 60 internal and external products. Beeline Kazakhstan is majority-owned by VEON.

About Starlink Direct to Cell

Starlink Direct to Cell is the world’s only and largest constellation with more than 650 satellites in low-Earth orbit that delivers data, voice, video and messaging to devices in mobile dead zones. Connecting more than 7M customers across five continents and counting, Direct to Cell satellites work with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. Acting like a cell phone tower in space with the most advanced phased array antennas in the world that connect seamlessly across the Starlink network over lasers to any point in the globe, it enables network integration similar to a standard roaming partner. Starlink is the world’s largest 4G coverage provider and partners with Mobile Network Operators all over the world. Learn more here and follow @Starlink on X.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in U.S. securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this release, including those related to our Starlink partnerships, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements. These risks include those relating to uncertainty over success of our strategic initiatives, among others discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 25, 2025. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

