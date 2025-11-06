East Central Iowa Association of REALTORS® Joins MLS Grid

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The East Central Iowa Association of REALTORS® (ECIAR) announces that its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) has joined MLS Grid to modernize and standardize data delivery for its members.

The partnership makes ECIAR the latest MLS to adopt MLS Grid’s technology, promoting efficient and consistent data distribution to brokers, vendors, and consumers. MLS Grid streamlines real estate data transfers nationwide and provides standardized vendor licensing to simplify and strengthen marketplace operations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MLS Grid to enhance the way we deliver data to our members and their technology partners,” said Melissa Groth, CEO of the East Central Iowa Association of REALTORS®. “This collaboration ensures our data remains standardized, secure, and positioned for long-term innovation.”

MLS Grid was developed and is operated by MLS executives and technology leaders who understand the complexities of managing and distributing real estate data in a rapidly evolving industry. The platform continues to expand its reach, supporting the adoption of the RESO Web API and simplifying compliance and data licensing for MLSs across the country. MLS Grid currently works with more than 2,200 data consumers and manages over 70,000 active data licenses nationwide.

“We’re proud to partner with MLSs like the East Central Iowa Association of REALTORS® as they advance the way real estate data is managed and delivered,” said Joseph Szurgyi, CEO of MLS Grid. “MLS Grid simplifies compliance, licensing, and data delivery, helping MLSs save time and giving their members faster, more reliable access to information.”

About the East Central Iowa Association of REALTORS®

The East Central Iowa Association of REALTORS® serves real estate professionals across Cedar Rapids and the surrounding communities. The association is dedicated to promoting professionalism, ethical business practices, and the protection of private property rights. ECIAR provides its members with innovative tools, education, and advocacy to ensure success in an ever-changing marketplace.



About MLS Grid

MLS Grid represents nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers nationwide and was founded by a network of forward-thinking MLSs to simplify access to standardized real estate data. Built on RESO-certified standards, MLS Grid provides a single point of access and management for MLS data while maintaining each MLS’s local integrity. The platform supports data from systems including connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, IRES MLS, and Flexmls.