IRES MLS Joins MLS Grid to Enhance Data Services Across Colorado’s Front Range

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid is proud to announce that IRES MLS, representing six REALTOR® associations along Colorado’s Front Range, has joined the MLS Grid network. Through this collaboration, IRES MLS will leverage MLS Grid’s platform to deliver standardized, efficient, and secure real estate data services to its members and technology partners.

“At IRES, we’re dedicated to advancing data integrity and innovation to better serve our marketplace,” said Jeff Bosch, CEO of IRES MLS. “By joining MLS Grid, we’re ensuring that our brokers and technology partners benefit from a seamless, standardized platform built for the future of real estate data.”

MLS Grid supports multiple listing services (MLSs) nationwide in their mission to deliver accurate, timely, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology providers. With nearly 500 MLSs operating across the country, consolidating and managing data can be complex. MLS Grid simplifies this process by streamlining data access, management, and compliance through a single, standardized platform.

“MLS Grid was built to make data delivery easier, faster, and more reliable for MLSs across the country,” said Joseph Szurgyi, CEO of MLS Grid. “We’re excited that IRES recognizes the value of a unified approach to powering the tools and technologies that keep the real estate market moving.”

MLS Grid currently works with more than 2,200 brokerages and technology companies across 34 MLS markets, improving the way data powers websites, marketing systems, analytics platforms, and brokerage tools.





About IRES MLS

IRES MLS seeks to empower Colorado brokers, appraisers and other real estate professionals to help Coloradans realize the dream of property ownership, financial stability, and success for businesses and consumers alike. Through its clean data, education programs, and smart technological solutions, IRES MLS provides innovative, cutting-edge solutions that are built to stand the test of today’s ever-evolving real estate industry.

IRES puts the real estate community at the forefront, by building solutions based on Subscriber feedback and in response to a wide range of data needs. This dedication to real estate professionals’ needs – now and in the future – has made IRES an invaluable partner to its 6,000 Subscribers. Learn more atwww.iresmls.com.

About MLS Grid

MLS Grid represents nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers nationwide and was founded by a network of forward-thinking MLSs to simplify access to standardized real estate data. Built on RESO-certified standards, MLS Grid provides a single point of access and management for MLS data while maintaining each MLS’s local integrity. The platform supports data from systems including connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, IRES MLS, and Flexmls. More information is available at www.MLSGrid.com.