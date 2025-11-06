LiTime Powers Up Black Friday with Up to 60% Off LiFePO4 Batteries for RV, Marine, and Off-Grid Power

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a leading provider of LiFePO4 batteries, today announced its annual Black Friday Sale. The event kicks off with a Black Friday Price Guarantee Early Access period starting Nov 1, and runs through December 5, 2025. Customers are guaranteed the lowest prices of the year from day one, ensuring they get Black Friday-level deals early without the wait.

“Our Black Friday event is our biggest of the year, and we're starting it early,” said Willa, Vice President of LiTime. “With our Black Friday Price Guarantee, customers can shop with confidence from Nov 1, knowing they are getting the year's best price. It’s the perfect opportunity to power their passions for the seasons ahead.”

Black Friday Event Highlights

The LiTime Black Friday event is structured to provide maximum value throughout the entire period:

The year's lowest prices are guaranteed from the start of the Early Access period. Spend & Save Tiers: Get 5% off orders over $400, 6% off orders over $600, or 8% off orders over $2000.

Loyalty members earn double points on all purchases. Black Friday & Cyber Monday Doorbusters: On Black Friday (Nov 28) and Cyber Monday (Dec 1), the first 30 customers at the top of each hour will receive an exclusive 15% OFF discount.

New customers receive an 8% off discount code via email upon subscribing. Accessory Sale: Get 8% off all accessories sitewide.



Featured Black Friday Products

Marine Dual Purpose Battery: LiTime 12V 165Ah Lithium Dual-Purpose 1200CCA Battery



The LiTime 12V 165Ah Dual Purpose Smart Self-Heating LiFePO4 battery is engineered for marine enthusiasts who need powerful starting and reliable deep-cycle energy in one package. This innovative battery redefines all-weather performance by integrating massive 1200CCA starting capabilities with the sustained power of a 165Ah deep-cycle battery. This advanced model also features smart Bluetooth monitoring for real-time status updates and a built-in self-heating system, guaranteeing reliable power and charging even in freezing conditions.





RV Battery: LiTime 12V 100Ah Group24 Bluetooth Lithium Battery



The LiTime 12V 100Ah Group24 Bluetooth Lithium Battery is tailored for RV travelers seeking safe, reliable, and efficient power on the road. Its compact Group 24 size ensures easy installation, while the built-in low-temperature charging protection makes it a dependable companion even in winter conditions. The Bluetooth monitoring system gives RV owners full visibility into battery health and performance, right from their smartphone.

RV Battery (High Capacity): LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery

The LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Bluetooth Battery redefines high-capacity power for RVs and off-grid systems where space is critical. This battery packs a massive 320Ah of energy into a compact "Mini" design, offering maximum power density without compromise. Equipped with smart Bluetooth monitoring and essential low-temperature cutoff protection, it provides a robust, space-saving, and intelligent energy solution for serious travelers.

Golf Cart Battery: LiTime 48V 100Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery Kit



The LiTime 48V 100Ah Smart Golf Cart LiFePO4 Battery Kit is designed for golfers and fleet managers who demand superior range and modern convenience. This high-performance kit replaces traditional lead-acid batteries, offering exceptional longevity and lighter weight. This smart edition features advanced Bluetooth monitoring and essential low-temperature cutoff protection, giving users real-time insights and reliable charging in all seasons.





Why Choose LiTime

In addition to the Black Friday Lowest Price Guarantee, customers benefit from LiTime's industry-leading support and service:

16+ Years of Expertise in LiFePO₄ technology

in LiFePO₄ technology 30-Day Free Returns

30-Day Price Match

5-Year Warranty on batteries

on batteries 24-Hour Service Support

Free & Fast Shipping





About LiTime

LiTime is a pioneer in LiFePO4 energy solutions, committed to making clean power smarter, safer, and more accessible for everyone. From RVs and boats to golf carts and home backup systems, LiTime batteries empower people to explore without limits and live with greater energy independence. Guided by the spirit of Life & Discovery, LiTime stands behind every product with a promise of durability, innovation, and reliable support—helping adventurers and homeowners alike power their journeys for generations to come.

