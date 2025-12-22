LiTime Unveils Off-Grid Power Solutions for Container Homes, Redefining Energy Freedom in Modern Living

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As affordable housing, eco-resorts, and temporary buildings continue to gain popularity worldwide, container homes are rapidly emerging as a flexible, scalable, and sustainable living solution. However, one major challenge has consistently limited real-world usability: access to stable, reliable electricity.





To date, the market has lacked a complete, integrated power solution purpose-built for container home users and off-grid scenarios. Addressing this unmet need, LiTime—a global pioneer in new energy technology—officially launches its three-tier Container Home Power System Solutions, designed to serve entry-level users, mainstream residents, and professional off-grid living alike. These solutions deliver greater freedom, comfort, and sustainability for modern off-grid lifestyles.

Container Homes Rise: Reliable Power Becoming a Core Challenge

Converted from standard shipping containers, container homes offer advantages such as low construction cost, robust structure, and recyclability, thus gaining popularity worldwide. According to IMARC Group, the global container housing market is projected to grow by over 50% in the next decade, approaching a market value of nearly USD 100 billion.

Yet behind this rapid growth lie persistent challenges—high energy costs, limited power autonomy, and low system sustainability—particularly in off-grid or weak-grid regions. These issues significantly impact living comfort and long-term usability. In response, LiTime introduces three scalable lithium battery-based power system options: Economic Off-Grid System, Standard Semi-Off-Grid System, and Full Off-Grid Intelligent System, covering energy needs from temporary, cost-conscious setups to year-round, self-sufficient residences.

Three-Tier Power Systems: From Entry-Level to Professional Off-Grid Solutions

Design Objectives & Operating Logic

LiTime’s container home power systems are built centered on high reliability and precise application matching, supporting lighting, refrigeration, office equipment, and entertainment loads. Compatible with both solar and generator inputs, the systems feature modular designs that allow flexible capacity expansion and easy installation and maintenance—helping users achieve greater energy independence. Power priority is intelligently managed: solar energy supplies loads and charges batteries during the day; at night or during cloudy conditions, batteries deliver stable power through the inverter; when battery levels are low, a generator automatically engages via an Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), ensuring uninterrupted power and rapid recharging.

Three-Tier Power Systems

1. Economic Off-Grid System: Easy Entry, Budget-Friendly

Key Features: 12V system, supports 1–2 days of basic loads (without solar or generator input)

Recommended Configuration:

LiTime 12V 200Ah Battery

30A MPPT Solar Charge Controller

12V 1000W Inverter

14.6V 20A AC Charger



Advantages:

Minimal components and simplified wiring

Cost-effective and easy to install

Ideal Users & Applications: Perfect for DIY projects, small-scale, low-load applications, or cost-sensitive users. Capable of powering lighting, a small refrigerator, a laptop, etc.—an accessible entry-level solution for most users.

2. Standard Semi-Off-Grid System: Stable Comfort, the Mainstream Choice

Key Features: 24V system, supports 2–3 days of medium-power loads (without solar or generator input)

Recommended Configuration:

LiTime 24V 100Ah Battery ×2 (5.12 kWh)

24V 3000W All-in-One Inverter Charger (integrating inverter, AC charger, MPPT, and generator auto-switching)



Advantages:

Plug-and-play setup: batteries, solar panels, and generator connect directly to the all-in-one unit

Higher efficiency and longer runtime than 12V systems, and more cost-effective and accessible than 48V systems, making it ideal for semi-off-grid living

Ideal Users & Applications: Designed for full-time container homes, camps, offices, and light commercial use. Capable of supporting air conditioners, refrigerators, computers, and kitchen appliances, this solution balances affordability, reliability, and comfort—making it the preferred choice for most users.

3. Full Off-Grid Intelligent System: Premium Performance with Smart Energy Control

Key Features: 48V high-stability platform, supports 3–5 days of off-grid operation (without solar or generator input)

Recommended Configuration:

LiTime 51.2V 100Ah Battery ×2 (≈10 kWh)

48V 5000W All-in-One Inverter Charger (integrating inverter, AC charger, MPPT, and generator auto-switching)



Advantages:

Plug-and-play setup: batteries, solar panels, and generator connect directly to the all-in-one unit

Intelligent energy management through battery-inverter communication, enabling automated charge/discharge control with minimal manual intervention

Each battery delivers 5,120 Wh; two units provide up to 10 kWh of robust, stable energy for whole-home backup



Ideal Users & Applications: Designed for high-end container residences, commercial camps, and multi-unit modular communities. Even in fully off-grid environments, this system delivers city-level reliability, intelligence, and long-duration power—making it the ultimate solution for users seeking year-round energy independence.

Guided by a user-centric philosophy and driven by innovation, LiTime continues to expand the boundaries of LiFePO 4 battery applications. The launch of its three-tier container home power systems marks LiTime’s latest advancement in off-grid solutions, following successful deployments in RVs, marine applications, golf carts, agricultural machinery, and residential energy storage. Looking ahead, LiTime remains committed to delivering reliable, safe, and intelligent energy solutions, making off-grid living, nature exploration, and residential freedom truly within reach.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://www.litime.com

Contact: marketing@litime.com

Contact Person: Hafee Chang

Subscribe:

https://www.facebook.com/litimepower

https://www.instagram.com/litimepower/

https://www.youtube.com/@litimepower

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f460c3f-0f3f-439f-be97-af2f25fcce1a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e5edec6-a9b9-45e9-b582-a3d6967cb9a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cadeb2dc-a272-4c72-82c4-85d38639bf8f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33b59be2-c9e6-4b73-b05f-c2d2cb76f153